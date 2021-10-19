Sheffield United 1-2 Millwall: FLW report as late Cooper screamer seals away win

Millwall picked up their first win at Bramall Lane since 2015, beating Sheffield United 2-1 thanks to Jake Cooper’s stoppage-time winner.

Jed Wallace gave Millwall an early lead, before Billy Sharp levelled from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Sheffield United lost Morgan Gibbs-White to a red card on 54 minutes following a second bookable offence, yet it seemed the Blades had done enough for a point heading into the 90th minute.

Cooper had other ideas, though, fizzing Millwall to three points with a stunning winner.

FT: 1-2. More late drama at Bramall Lane, as Jake Cooper steps up to fire #millwall to victory. #SHUMIL report for @FootballLeagueW 📝https://t.co/qpIISDXwxP — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) October 19, 2021

Wallace had the ball in the net inside the opening two minutes but the offside flag denied him. Millwall were frustrating the home side and enjoying the punchier moments; pushing Jayden Bogle particularly deep.

George Evans then dragged a shot from the edge of the penalty area harmlessly wide, as Gary Rowett’s side settled into the game quickly.

On 11 minutes, there was no offside flag to deny Wallace the opening goal. The Millwall forward drifted into space on the right and picked up the ball wide from Ryan Leonard. His cross, whether he meant it or not, was vicious and sailed over the head of Robin Olsen into the far corner.

Millwall were firmly on top and had the Bramall Lane crowd on edge. Those of a Yorkshire persuasion venting frustration after slack defending allowed Scott Malone to scoop over.

Sharp was cutting an isolated figure in the Sheffield United attack, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s team unable to build through the thirds and supply their talisman.

Ben Osborn saw Dan Ballard bravely block a volley, before John Fleck’s tame attempt from 20 yards trickled wide. By the time the Blades forced an overload, Osborn undercooked the final ball for an advancing Enda Stevens.

Despite that, Sheffield United were at least looking a touch more menacing, and should’ve equalised before the half-hour. Gibbs-White sent David McGoldrick through on goal but Bart Bialkowski stood tall to tip his shot wide.

A sobering first-half was summed up by Conor Hourihane’s substitution on just 38 minutes – Jokanovic turning to Iliman Ndiaye to spark his side into life.

That just about did the trick, too.

Ballard blocked a Sharp shot, then a short corner routine resulted in Malone clipping the back of Fleck. Matthew Donohue pointed to the penalty spot and Sharp powered his side level.

Gibbs-White almost turned the game on its head straight after the break, curling wide of Bialkowski’s far post after probing interplay around the penalty area.

It was a show of intent for the home side and a start to the second-half that lifted Bramall Lane. McGoldrick somehow blazed over from yards out following a Stevens’ cross. The game, though, would then take a fresh twist within minutes.

Gibbs-White – booked earlier for a foul on Cooper – challenged with Malone in the Millwall penalty area, taking a tumble, which Donohue judged a dive and a second bookable offence.

Sheffield United, then, down to 10 men and a front foot passage of play wasted.

Tom Bradshaw tested Olsen’s reactions in the wet Yorkshire conditions, whilst Sharp continued to lead the charge for the home side, snapping a shot wide as proceedings fizzed beyond the hour.

Cooper was off-target with a header from a Malone corner; a chance that the towering Millwall centre-back has certainly done better with in the past.

Despite a numerical advantage, Millwall were struggling to create much from open play. The cry from the travelling support was for Rowett to shake things up and make a change.

Rowett obliged with Matt Smith and Benik Afobe, yet it was Sheffield United creating the game’s next meaningful opening.

Osborn charged the Blades downfield, feeding Ndiaye, who battled hard to open up a shooting opportunity. Bialkowski equal to his rising strike, though.

Afobe’s impact began to grow from the bench as the substitute teed up Malone, whose shot was blocked by Stevens. Rowett’s striker then pulled a chance of his own across Olsen’s goal following a swift counter.

Donohue, meanwhile, found himself in the firing line of the Sheffield United supporters, who were still aggrieved by his failure to send off George Saville heading into the dying embers.

Mason Bennett should have wrapped up the points for Millwall, turning a rebound the wrong side of the post on 85 minutes after Olsen parried Wallace’s volley.

Bennett, again, mustered up a chance but curled straight at Olsen. Smith then headed harmlessly over.

The game seemed destined for another Millwall draw until Cooper stepped up, unleashing a 25-yard strike beyond Olsen to send the travelling Lions support into pandemonium.

An overdue win at Bramall Lane and well worth the wait.

FT: Sheffield United 1-2 Millwall.