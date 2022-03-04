Sheffield United 1-1 Nottingham Forest: FLW report as Yates rescues Forest a point

Nottingham Forest rescued a point from the jaws of defeat this evening as Ryan Yates’ stoppage time header secured a valuable result against Sheffield United.

Steve Cooper’s side were facing falling five points behind their play-off rivals after Brennan Johnson’s first-half penalty miss was punished by a Billy Sharp header.

However, Yates rescued the Reds as he buried James Garner’s 95th minute corner with a pinpoint header of his own to break Wes Foderingham’s resistance.

The Championship at its best. Penalty missed, #nffc made to pay by #sufc’s Sharp & a 95th minute equaliser. Best league in the world? You bet. #SHUNOF report for @FootballLeagueW 📝https://t.co/wVURnfSTw4 — Alfie Burns (@BurnsAlfie) March 4, 2022

There was drama from the start, with Foderingham beating Johnson’s stinging drive away inside the opening 60 seconds.

Keinan Davis flicked a header from the resulting corner off-target, before Foderingham was out quickly deny Philip Zinckernagel and keep an electric Forest start at bay.

Apart from a single Sander Berge effort that was blocked by Ethan Horvath, Sheffield United were all at sea and relying on the goalkeeper Paolo Di Canio once wrote off to keep them level.

Poor defensive work allowed Djed Spence through a tight gap shortly after the half-hour, with a clumsy challenge from Rhys Norrington-Davies leaving Josh Smith in no doubt about the penalty that followed.

Foderingham, though, had other ideas when it came to Forest taking a deserved lead, holding his nerve to stand still as Johnson lofted his effort into the middle of the goal – a second save from 12 yards in as many matches at Bramall Lane from the 31-year-old.

Paul Heckingbottom’s goalkeeper was beaten by Steve Cook’s towering header at the start of the second-half, yet saved by his crossbar as Forest looked to batter the door down.

For all the problems Zinckernagel, Davis and Johnson caused Sheffield United, they failed to break the deadlock and Forest were made to pay.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s classy play on the right left Jack Colback chasing shadows and his pinpoint cross was finished expertly by Sharp. The ultimate finisher.

Sharp almost made Zinckernagel pay for another sliced finish, but Horvath was, this time, equal to his header.

Cooper stood fairly motionless in the closing stages as Forest looked to draw level, but was immersed in the mayhem deep into stoppage time as Yates headed Garner’s corner beyond Foderingham.

A point apiece, then, for two play-off hopefuls and a dramatic start to a Championship weekend that could mean a lot come May.

FT: Sheffield United 1-1 Nottingham Forest.