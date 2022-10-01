Sheffield United 1-1 Birmingham City: FLW report as Blues end perfect Bramall Lane start

Sheffield United dropped their first points of the season at Bramall Lane this afternoon as Birmingham City held the Blades to a 1-1 draw.

The pick of the action was crammed into a six-minute spell halfway through the second-half.

Oliver McBurnie smashed his fifth goal in six games beyond John Ruddy to open the scoring (64) but Troy Deeney responded for Blues (70) before Paul Heckingbottom’s men could really get a grip of things.

The first-half lacked quality and the opening 45 minutes brought just a single shot on target, a McBurnie header that was comfortably held by John Ruddy.

Sheffield United went closer than that, though, with Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye and Tommy Doyle all having decent openings – the latter’s free-kick almost catching Ruddy out and hitting the top of the crossbar.

John Eustace’s Blues carried their own threat, mainly on the break, and saw Tahith Chong denied by a superb Rhys Norrington-Davies block amid that cluster of Sheffield United openings.

Dion Sanderson blocked a George Baldock shot motoring towards a goalless half-time, following a typical Sheffield United move that involved an overlapping Chris Basham.

Ndiaye failed to test Ruddy with two headers early on in the second-half, whilst Wes Foderingham’s handling remained solid as Birmingham looked to carry more threat.

The deadlock would be broken just after the hour as McBurnie reacted quickest to a free-kick Birmingham failed to clear, lashing a shot beyond Ruddy.

However, Birmingham’s attacking intent had been clear from the start of the second-half and they equalised just six minutes later. Chong’s ball into the penalty area fell to an unmarked Deeney, who finished from a matter of yards.

Jayden Bogle and Rhian Brewster combined from the bench and the latter flashed a shot harmlessly over, before fellow substitute, Billy Sharp, drew a stoppage time save out of Ruddy, failing to convert when the 29,927 expected the net to bulge.

Little materialised from that point and it’s Birmingham, who themselves have been in reasonable form on the road, that become the side to end Sheffield United’s perfect home start.

FT: Sheffield United 1-1 Birmingham City.