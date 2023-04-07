Sheffield United moved a step closer to the Premier League, beating Wigan Athletic 1-0 at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have now recorded three straight wins in the Championship, moving eight points clear of the chasing pack ahead of Middlesbrough's clash with Burnley tonight.

Iliman Ndiaye's goal in the eighth minute was the ultimate difference today and all that separated the side sitting second in the table from the division's basement outfit.

How did Sheffield United 1-0 Wigan unfold?

Tommy Doyle blazed over early on, as Sheffield United set the tempo at a sun kissed Bramall Lane.

Ndiaye opened the scoring in only the eighth minute, converting James McAtee's wonderful low cross that wouldn't have looked out of place at parent-club, Manchester City.

Billy Sharp should've doubled the Blades' lead shortly after that following a George Baldock knockdown, yet Ben Amos was equal to his effort from point-blank range.

Wigan were riding their luck and were, again, dug out of trouble as McAtee advanced towards goal. Tendayi Darikwa, this time, preventing the Sheffield United man from pulling the trigger.

Ndiaye was denied by James McClean's last-ditch block on the line, as Sheffield United searched for further control.

Shaun Maloney, meanwhile, watched on as Wigan had plenty of territory without creating anything to really test Wes Foderingham.

Heckingbottom's side had another flurry shortly after half-time: Amos denying Sharp once more and McAtee driving a shot narrowly wide.

Wigan came back, then, as Tom Naylor forced a big block from John Egan and Foderingham was called into action to tip a Thelo Aasgaard header over his crossbar.

There was a nervy feel to Bramall Lane moving through the closing stages of the game, with Wigan still alive and not letting Sheffield United out of their sights. An equaliser and anything like a lifeline at the foot of the table was not forthcoming, though.

How does the Championship table look?

Wigan remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table and are now eight points adrift of safety with six games left to play this season.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, motor on towards automatic promotion, capitalising on Luton Town's dropped points at Millwall earlier in the day and, now, eagerly awaiting to see if Burnley can do them a favour against Boro in tonight's 8pm kick-off.

They sit eight points clear of Luton and nine ahead of Middlesbrough.