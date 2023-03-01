Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham: FLW report as Ndiaye fires Blades into FA Cup quarter finals

Sheffield United stunned Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round at Bramall Lane, with Iliman Ndiaye’s late goal securing a 1-0 win and passage into the quarter finals where they will meet Blackburn Rovers.

Spurs arrived in South Yorkshire with the last eight and Wembley in their sights, even if they were without Antonio Conte in the dugout as he continues his recovery from surgery.

15 years have now passed since their last trophy, yet that won’t come in the form of the FA Cup this season and, once again, it’s Championship opposition in the fifth round that’s been their doing – Middlesbrough a year ago to the day and Sheffield United tonight.

Ndiaye was the difference for the promotion-chasing Blades, stepping off the bench to dance his way through Spurs’ defence and fire Paul Heckingbottom’s side into the last eight – a meeting with Blackburn at Bramall Lane about as presentable opportunity as you’d get for a trip to Wembley at this stage.

For much of the game the key men in both final thirds were feeding off scraps – Billy Sharp battling against a towering Tottenham back-three and Sheffield United throwing bodies in the way of anything loose around their own penalty area.

Such were the lack of clear-cut opportunities, the closest an opening came in the first-half was through Lucas Moura’s clipped cross onto the top of Wes Foderingham’s crossbar.

Ismaila Coulibaly fluffed his lines with the most obvious chance, slicing wide after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s header back to Fraser Forster was horribly misjudged.

As FA Cup ties go, there was little spice despite a place in the quarter finals on the line, minus one naughty rising challenge from George Baldock into the shins of Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham, though, aimed to turn the screw at the start of the second-half. Foderingham held Perisic’s flicked header well from a Heung-Min Son corner, with the Sheffield United goalkeeper’s handling living up to the standards of the first-half. His defenders produced more of the same, too, with bodies on the line.

After withstanding that initial Tottenham flurry, there was a further foothold for Sheffield United and half-chances to counter Spurs’ back-three that weren’t taken.

The sight of Harry Kane emerging from the dugout shortly after the hour was a credit to how far the Blades were taking their Premier League visitors; Cristian Stellini obviously feeling the England captain’s presence was needed for that killer touch.

As it was, it was Sheffield United’s bench that tipped the balance and broke the deadlock. Ndiaye is one of the EFL’s stars and bound for the Premier League in 2023/24, with his deceptive strength and ability to dribble lighting up the Championship this season.

All that was on show heading into the final 10 minutes as he swerved free inside the Spurs penalty area and matched his close control with a snappy finish inside Forster; Heckingbottom watching on from the gantry owing to a touchline suspension, beaming at the forward he’s put so much faith in.

Perisic headed down and into Foderingham’s grasp, whilst Kane couldn’t provide that touch of class with a late header and golden chance to force extra time. His and Tottenham’s wait for a trophy continuing: another March 1st nightmare.

Ndiaye has done this to the Championship all season, though, and you suspect that many more Premier League defences are going to be tasked with handling his box of tricks for years to come.

FT: Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham.