Sheffield United have climbed back into the Championship automatic promotion spots with a 1-0 home win over bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday in this season's first Steel City Derby.

Tyrese Campbell's 50th minute strike was enough to secure Steel City bragging rights for a Blades side who now sit second in the Championship table following four successive wins.

Wednesday headed to Bramall Lane knowing that a victory at the home of their cross-city rivals would be their first since 2009, while the Blades had one eye on their automatic promotion bid, and the other on local pride, in the knowledge that victory would see them back into the top two.

Perhaps predictably, given the fact that the last three meetings between the two sides have resulted in 0-0 draws, the first-half was a cagey affair played out by two rivals who had not met for over five years, and yielded a lack of goalmouth action.

The Blades’ first opportunity to create a meaningful chance came in the early proceedings when Alfie Gilchrist picked out Gus Hamer in the area with a searching cross, but the midfielder could not cushion his header towards an advancing teammate.

Wednesday were next to mount a threatening-looking attack, but Josh Windass could only lash a wild effort from the edge of the area well wide.

It would soon be the hosts’ turn to find themselves back in the ascendancy when Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, on loan from Premier League Crystal Palace, displayed tricky footwork and picked out O’Hare.

However, the 26-year-old’s shot was well blocked by Owls defender Dominic Iorfa, and the danger was swiftly extinguished.

Blades left-back Harrison Burrows was the first player to go into the referee’s notebook, but it was Wednesday playmaker Barry Bannan who received the most notable yellow card of the afternoon, as his late tackle on the aforementioned Burrows prompted the two sets of players to come together.

Following such events, the Bramall Lane faithful may have expected their side to be riled up, but it was in fact the Owls who would carry the momentum before the half-time break.

Ike Ugbo attempted to put Danny Rohl’s men in the lead from a tight angle, but saw his effort blocked before the Blades managed to survive the subsequent pinball in their own area.

The Owls then had the final say of the opening 45 minutes, as Marvin Johnson played a dangerous cross, which Windass was unable to reach, before the ball found its way to Shea Charles.

But the man on loan from Southampton could only direct his effort harmlessly over the crossbar, to ensure that the half-time score would be 0-0.

Following the break, the Blades were bolstered by the additional energy from half-time substitutes Femi Seriki and Sydie Peck, who replaced Gilchrist and Ollie Arblaster.

Chris Wilder’s men would soon find the lead when former Stoke City man Campbell guided the ball home past James Beadle, who was left helpless in the Wednesday goal.

O’Hare provided the assist for the striker, after being picked out by former Coventry City teammate Hamer, whose neat footwork got the better of the defending Bannan in the build-up.

After the Blades established the lead, Wednesday would seldom threaten, while substitute Djedi Gassama could only lash an effort well wide.

Today's attendance at Bramall Lane was 31,227.