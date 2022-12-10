Sheffield United 1-0 Huddersfield Town: FLW report as Sharp gets Blades up and running again

Sheffield United returned from the World Cup break with a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Billy Sharp was the ultimate difference between the two sides, lifting a finish over Lee Nicholls on 15 minutes to settle the contest in the favour of Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Sharp doesn’t often have to wait until his 16th league appearance of the season for his first goal, yet 2022/23 is a unique campaign with a World Cup slapped straight in the middle of it.

A silky piece of play from Sheffield United’s World Cup star, Iliman Ndiaye, opened up the game, with the Senegal international’s touch, turn and composure leaving Huddersfield’s defence exposed. Sharp exploited space, latched onto a perfect pass and lifted the ball over an advancing Nicholls.

It was a moment of quality and hardly a finish you’d expect from a striker so thirsty for a goal. However, this is Sharp we are talking about, the scorer of over 250 career goals up and down the country.

What Huddersfield would do for someone with that record, too. Mark Fotheirngham’s side managed just two shots on Wes Foderingham’s goal in the first-half, without bringing the Sheffield United goalkeeper into the game at all. A Terriers fan sprinted onto the pitch at one point, dropping to his knees to pray. Quite what for is something only he can tell you, but a bleak campaign so far and 45 more bleak minutes today give you a good guess.

In fairness to Fotheringham’s side, they were better after the break, lifted by the presence of returning captain Jonathan Hogg from the bench. Duane Holmes hit a shot low that Foderingham held, before Kaine Kesler-Hayden sliced an opportunity wide.

Ndiaye reminded everyone of the threat he still carried, ripping into space Huddersfield were beginning to vacate before shooting straight at Nicholls. The Town goalkeeper also held a deflected effort from Reda Khadra, as Heckingbottom rotated off his World Cup ace and goalscorer. His defence held their end of the bargain, repelling Huddersfield late on.

The table pre-match told us that this should be a home victory it was but Yorkshire derbies are traditionally difficult to call, whilst a four-week break for a World Cup at this stage isn’t something we’ve ever experienced.

As it was, in this part of the world, the table stayed true to itself: bottom losing to the joint league leaders. There’s also a sense of other things realigning, like Sharp scoring goals.

FT: Sheffield United 1-0 Huddersfield Town.