Sheffield United rallied to a late win against Bristol City, with James McAtee stepping off the bench to fire the Blades that step closer to the Premier League.

Paul Heckingbottom's side's promotion alongside Burnley isn't confirmed yet, but for now they are matching Luton Town's own rally from third and deserve enormous credit, particularly for how they got themselves over the line this evening when they weren't at their best.

McAtee, who will cruelly miss Saturday's FA Cup semi-final with parent-club Man City, stepping off the bench with what proved to be the winner on 77 minutes.

How did Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City unfold?

Nigel Pearson will have been delighted with how his Bristol City side started at Bramall Lane, with the Robins the better of the two teams in the opening exchanges.

Anel Ahmedhodzic was forced into a big block to deny Sam Bell and Adam Davies had to be equal to Harry Cornick's shot after the Blades failed to clear a Nahki Wells cross.

Tommy Doyle's defensive awareness counted for something, too, as he snatched a cross off the forehead of Bell with a stretched foot.

Heckingbottom watched on, meanwhile, as Oli McBurnie glanced a John Fleck cross wide.

The reaction to a poor opening 45 minutes was to throw McAtee into the action from the bench, with the Man City loanee dribbling a shot towards Max O'Leary minutes after the break.

Bristol City, despite having a foothold in the game still, were having to withstand flurries of pressure; Sander Berge zipping a shot over the upright shortly after the hour.

Again, Heckingbottom turned to his bench for Billy Sharp and Oliver Norwood in a bid to break the deadlock, sparking another flurry.

This time, though, the Blades found their breakthrough, as Iliman Ndiaye held possession on the edge of the area and found McAtee lurking on the left-edge. The 20-year-old made no mistake firing past O'Leary for his fourth goal in five Championship appearances.

Ndiaye thought he'd sealed the points as he fired into an unguarded net, yet Sharp was adjudged to have fouled O'Leary competing for the hanging cross from the right. Sharp, then, tested O'Leary's glove work with an effort from distance and scuffed another half-chance wide.

Daniel Jebbison should've made five minutes of injury time more comfortable, too, but blazed over from yards out.

As it was, though, the single goal was enough, McAtee brushing off the disappointment of sitting in his tracksuit on Saturday to produce what could be a telling run of goalscoring form in the promotion race.

Burnley's title celebration on hold

Down the road at Rotherham, Burnley had a chance to clinch the Championship title if they bettered the Blades' result.

However, those celebrations are on ice for now following a 2-2 draw with Rotherham United. Georgie Kelly's 85th minute equaliser at the AESSEAL New York Stadium pegging the Clarets back further.

Sitting 10 points adrift of the leaders with 12 points to play for, Sheffield United challenging Burnley's position is hardly likely.

When can Sheffield United win promotion?

The key for Sheffield United was winning tonight to avoid giving Luton any encouragement, with little attention paid to Burnley.

A win moves them eight points clear of Rob Edwards' side with four games remaining. The Hatters face Reading tomorrow night looking to narrow the gap, yet anything less than two points from that game and Monday's meeting with Middlesbrough will promote Sheffield United.

The Blades are next in Championship action on April 26th against West Brom, knowing that, whatever Luton's results, they are just five points away from that Premier League return.