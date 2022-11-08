Sheffield United 0-1 Rotherham United: FLW report as Millers record rare Bramall Lane win

Rotherham United picked up their first win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in over 40 years tonight, edging out the promotion-chasing Blades 1-0.

Ben Wiles’ first-half goal was the difference, ending Sheffield United’s three-game winning run and denying Paul Heckingbottom’s side the chance to return to the top of the Championship table.

Whilst the win is a memorable one in Rotherham’s history, it’s important for Matt Taylor and the here and now, ending a five-game winless run to keep the relegation zone at arms’ length.

It was a Sheffield United performance that was a way short of their best and the early struggle they endured was summed up by Oli McBurnie’s tame left-footed effort, after he inadvertently teed himself up with a mis-hit cross.

The Blades were stifled by good Rotherham defending, too, it has to be said. Cameron Humphreys was immense, digging out an Enda Stevens cross, whilst Lee Peltier threw himself in-front of a McBurnie chance.

Rotherham had showed what they could offer going forwards with Peter Kioso’s downward header forcing a save from Wes Foderingham, before Wiles opened the scoring on 38 minutes. The Millers’ pressing forcing the error and Chiedozie Ogbene teeing up his captain for a simple finish.

Oliver Norwood flashed a free-kick over the crossbar in response and Stevens correctly had a goal chalked off for offside; Rotherham holding out and also furious as Kieth Stroud waved away penalty appeals when Stevens clumsily clashed with Wiles.

Heckingbottom’s side came on stronger after the break and John Egan forced a save out of Viktor Johansson with a volley. Norwood then failed to test the Rotherham goalkeeper with another presentable free-kick.

Humphreys continued to hold up his end of the bargain defensively, heading and clearing Sheffield United deliveries into the penalty area, with Ogbene going close to a second Rotherham goal at the other end, failing to get a good enough touch on Dan Barlaser’s teasing delivery.

Johansson kept out a McBurnie header with a good low save and also managed to collect Chris Basham’s effort with relative ease.

Reda Khadra provided some zip on the left for Sheffield United, creating a half-chance for Ben Osborn and a glancing header for Billy Sharp – the latter falling the wrong side of Johansson’s far post.

McBurnie would be denied by Johansson once more after juggling the ball into the box and pinging a shot on goal, with Rotherham digging in and holding on.

A memorable night for the Millers, then, and one that they will cherish for years to come, but also in the present day, as they bid to solidify a position in mid-table of a division they’ve often been caught in the dogfight of.

FT: Sheffield United 0-1 Rotherham United.