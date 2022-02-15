Sheffield United 0-0 Hull City: FLW report as Blades held to another stalemate

Sheffield United were held to another goalless draw in the Championship this evening, with Hull City defending resolutely to deny Paul Heckingbottom’s side making further ground on the top-six.

Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye went closest for the Blades at Bramall Lane, but Sheffield United lacked cutting edge in the final third without Billy Sharp from the start, following up Saturday’s 0-0 at Huddersfield with another blank.

Hull were forced to dig in from the early stages, with Shota Arveladze’s squad the walking wounded after Richie Smallwood’s blooded nose, Marcus Forss’ cut head and Lewie Coyle hobbling off all inside 25 minutes.

Jack Robinson should’ve headed Sheffield United into the lead when he met Oliver Norwood’s free-kick, before Sean McLoughlin heroically blocked a Morgan Gibbs-White shot.

Forss and the ever-threatening Keane Lewis-Potter had attempts on goal for Hull, who were then indebt to Matt Ingram as he denied McBurnie from close range after a rare mistake from Arveladze’s defence.

Heckingbottom has the task of getting McBurnie firing in-front of goal to support Sharp, with Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick facing long-term absences. The Scot stretched to reach Norwood’s cross in stoppage time at the end of the first-half, but couldn’t direct his header down.

Norwood and McBurnie combined again minutes into the second-half, with the midfielder’s craft creating another opening. The result was the same, an off-target header, but the chance was the type we’ve seen the 25-year-old thrive on.

Ndiaye then brought Ingram back into action after a flowing break led by Gibbs-White in a period where Sheffield United were firmly on top. Heckingbottom, though, saw the need to roll the dice, calling for Sharp from the bench.

However, chances evaded the Sheffield United skipper, with Hull battling to secure a point that keeps them ticking over and clear of the trouble brewing at the bottom of the Championship.

Arveladze might’ve even been toasting all three had Ryan Longman’s shot nestled the right side of Wes Foderingham’s far post late on.

An end to a three-game losing streak for Hull, nonetheless, thanks to a committed defensive performance and a Sheffield United side not quite clicking at the sharp end of the pitch.

FT: Sheffield United 0-0 Hull City.