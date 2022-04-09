Sheffield United 0-0 AFC Bournemouth: FLW report as Travers keeps Blades at bay

AFC Bournemouth held Sheffield United to a goalless draw at Bramall Lane, as Scott Parker’s side took another tentative step towards automatic promotion.

Mark Travers denied Morgan Gibbs-White with a big save in either half to secure the Cherries a point, leaving Paul Heckingbottom’s men continuing to slog for a place in the play-offs.

Doubters have been asking questions of Parker’s side in their pursuit of automatic promotion in recent weeks, with Bournemouth not truly able to shake off the chasing pack and an unbalanced schedule.

Today, it was his defence having to keep Sheffield United momentum at bay, particularly early on in the contest.

Lloyd Kelly twice went close to turning into his own net following Blades pressure, as Heckingbottom’s side probed for the opening they have found so often under his tutelage.

After his blushes were saved by the crossbar, Kelly then produced something of a last-ditch block to deny Oli McBurnie’s shot reaching Travers.

Ryan Christie, meanwhile, carried Bournemouth’s first-half threat from the right, drifting in-field onto his left foot and bringing Wes Foderingham into the game on a couple of occasions.

Despite those attempts, it was Sheffield United who should’ve taken the lead either side of half-time.

Gibbs-White drew a strong left-handed save from Travers before the break and then the Wolves loanee turned provider in the second-half, crossing for Ben Davies, whose free header was harmlessly off-target.

Travers frustrated Gibbs-White once more heading into the 70th minute, smothering the 22-year-old’s shot after his defence had failed to deal with John Egan’s thunderous headed clearance.

Those were chances that should’ve been taken and a reminder of Billy Sharp’s importance to this side, as Heckingbottom continues to play the waiting game on his return, watching on as Gibbs-White was denied a late penalty and Filip Uremovic spurned a golden chance to steal the headlines in stoppage time.

Despite that, natural, disappointment of having the game’s best chances and not winning, it’s a point that could be useful for Sheffield United, teeing them up for what will be a crucial period over Easter.

Those games will have significance for Bournemouth, too, as Parker’s side return to the South Coast after a difficult week on the road.

This result, then, will feel like a welcome one after defeat at West Brom, no matter how it came about.

FT: Sheffield United 0-0 AFC Bournemouth.