US-based businessman and lifelong Sheffield Wednesday supporter Adam Shaw has revealed that whilst talks have taken place between himself and current Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri, there has been no discussion of a takeover amid recent speculation.

Rumours regarding this situation began in quarters of the Wednesday fanbase recently, but Shaw has clarified that his main involvement is to ensure the Thai's vision to sustain the club in the Championship after two seasons in the third tier.

What has Adam Shaw said about Sheffield Wednesday takeover rumours?

The Florida-based businessman issued a statement on behalf of 'Adam Shaw and Partners', which was then revealed on social media by BBC Radio Sheffield's Rob Staton.

“Following some recent modest speculation on Sheffield Wednesday social media and fans’ chat rooms, I can confirm that we have been in direct contact with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club (SWFC) and representatives of the club’s owner and chairman, Dejphon Chansiri,"

“My only motive is to ensure SWFC remains steadfast in supporting Dejphon Chansiri’s vision to be as competitive as possible in the Championship, whilst starting to build a new chapter in the club’s history, too.

"His vision puts the next generation first, whilst also reviewing and integrating an international rebrand of this most magnificent club, rich in history and with one of the greatest fan bases in the modern game.

Shaw latter added that Chansiri hasn't put the club up for sale, and that he will give him full support in his actions and any attacks he may receive.

This comes after the 55-year-old was subject to criticism following the departure of Darren Moore last Monday.

“Dejphon Chansiri is rightly clear in his view that the club is not for sale. Mr Chansiri has my full support on this. Any attack on him is an attack on myself and my partners.

"There has never been another Sheffield Wednesday owner and chairman who has committed so much of their own money to the club, and in so doing has brought the team to within a whisker of being part of the most elite football league in the world, the English Premier League.

"Mr Chansiri has reinvigorated pride, hope and aspiration in SWFC, more so than any other owner and chairman since the demise of the club, which seemingly began more than 20 years ago.

"As a dedicated and passionate mental health advocate, particularly for the next generation, I know all too well how hanging on to the past and facing bureaucratic advocacy can lead to stagnation. The time has come for action and impact.

Who is Adam Shaw?

Later in the statement, Shaw was keen for supporters to gain an understanding of other aspects of his life.

He revealed that whilst many of his enterprises are based in America, he still supports a vast amount of people in his home city and country.

He added that these values are also shared by Chansiri in his bid to move Wednesday up the footballing pyramid.

“My US partners and I are all in. We 100 per cent support the owner and chairman, and wish to assist him in achieving his vision, one that is long overdue.

"My partners and I have had very pleasant and encouraging talks behind the scenes with SWFC, a synergy of minds and values that we hope will ignite a trajectory that will be for the good of Sheffield and its people. The community and city will be proud, jobs will be created.

"On top of that, SWFC fans and the club will be showcased around the world, particularly in the US, as we work closely with Mr Chansiri to elevate the club and the SWFC brand.