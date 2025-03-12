This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United are firmly in contention to achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the very first time of asking, but may have considerable fear over seeing key assets prized away from Chris Wilder's hands if their promotion bid falls short.

The Blades undertook significant upheaval during the summer and are now under fresh ownership in what has shaped up to be a positive campaign in the red and white quarters of the Steel City.

Indeed, United - despite being struck with a two-point deduction before a ball was kicked at the start of the season - are currently top of the Championship following Tuesday evening's 1-1 home draw with Bristol City, although their position could well be subject to change with second-placed Leeds United in action against Millwall at Elland Road tonight.

They have a two-point advantage over Burnley in third with just nine matches of the regular second-tier season to spare, with this term's automatic promotion race poised to go right down to the wire.

Wilder, of course, has a number of players in his squad many would already argue are capable of playing in the Premier League, which would offer strong preparation for life back in the big time next season.

However, that's also exactly why the Bramall Lane faithful may be fearful of seeing stars snatched away if their promotion pursuit fails.

Vini Souza, Gus Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic tipped to leave Sheffield United if promotion bid fails

FLW asked our Blades fan pundit, Jimmy, to name one player he feels is most likely to move on this summer and whether that player will be missed.

Jimmy believes outcasted goalkeeper Ivor Grbic, who has spent the current campaign on loan with Turkish side Rizespor, represents the most likely departure overall. Should United achieve promotion, meanwhile, Jimmy predicts a summer exit for Rhian Brewster.

But in the event of a second season in the Championship, Jimmy has warned that his side could be susceptible to losing Wilder's three most influential players in Vini Souza, Gus Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic, along with Michael Cooper.

Souza was linked with the exit door last summer but ended up staying and has revived his United career after a difficult debut campaign in the Premier League, while Hamer and Ahmedhozic are firm fan favourites and have naturally been a cut above in the Championship and Cooper has also starred between the sticks following his arrival from Plymouth Argyle.

"The player most likely to leave I would probably say is Ivor Grbic, the goalkeeper that has been out on loan away from the club," Jimmy told FLW.

"But if you're talking about players involved in the first-team picture currently this season, I think it's division-dependent.

"If we are promoted to the Premier League, I think Rhian Brewster is the most likely to leave at this stage, having not yet signed a new contract.

"He's been pushed further down the pecking order with the arrival of Tom Cannon, so I think he would be the most likely to go. I think if we are not promoted to the Premier League, there's a huge risk we lose Vini Souza, Gus Hamer, Anel Ahmedhodzic and maybe even goalkeeper Michael Cooper, which would be an absolute nightmare for us.

Vini Souza's 24/25 Championship stats for Sheffield United via FotMob, as of 12 March Appearances 28 Goals 0 Assists 1 Successful passes 1131 Successful dribbles 24 Tackles won 59 Duels won 194 Interceptions 33

"So yes, there's a lot riding on the next nine games."

Sheffield United's upcoming fixtures

Sheffield United's current league position means they represent good value to gain promotion, but their resolve will be tested considerably with what is a daunting fixture list to conclude the current campaign and decide their divisional status for next time out.

Next on the agenda is a Steel City showdown with fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday afternoon, the sort of contest where league positions and form often go out the window.

After that, Frank Lampard's high-flying Coventry City will come to town, and in addition, United still have to play both Burnley and play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers in their final three matches of the season.

Jimmy is right to point out that the futures of a host of players hinge upon promotion. It would be a huge blow to lose any of the four players cited by Jimmy, and any departure for Cooper could hurt in particular.

The 25-year-old is remarkably young, yet experienced for a goalkeeper of his age.

But Cooper, who has been the Championship's outstanding shot-stopper this year, is a Premier League goalkeeper in the making and is only going to build on his displays under Wilder in the months and seasons to come.

He must be retained at all costs, and the same can quite well be said for Hamer, Souza and Ahmedhozic too, but United may face a losing battle in doing so if they're denied of a swift top-flight return.