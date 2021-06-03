Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Sheer incompetence’, ‘Getting beyond a joke’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious following player development

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday look set to lose Osaze Urhoghide in the summer after the defender rejected their latest contract offer.

The 20-year-old was one of few positives for the Owls in an otherwise dismal season as the club were relegated to League One on the final day of the campaign.

There had been a hope that Wednesday could centre the rebuild around the younger players at Hillsborough, but Yorkshire Live have revealed that it won’t include Urhoghide, who is poised to depart.

They state how there is plenty of interest in the player from clubs higher up and Urhoghide will now decide his next move after talks ended with the Owls.

As you would expect, this news was not what the supporters wanted to hear, particularly with another talented youngster, Liam Shaw, having agreed a pre-contract with Celtic.

What club do these 21 former Sheffield Wednesday players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21

Jose Semedo

The blame from the fans lies at the door of the owner, who has failed to tie down these players to longer deals. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Sheer incompetence’, ‘Getting beyond a joke’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious following player development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: