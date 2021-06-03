‘Sheer incompetence’, ‘Getting beyond a joke’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are furious following player development

Sheffield Wednesday look set to lose Osaze Urhoghide in the summer after the defender rejected their latest contract offer.

EXCLUSIVE: @_ElliottJackson and I are led to believe that Osaze Urhoghide is set to leave #SWFC after turning down a new contract offer. https://t.co/YKjx4ynKhs — Dom Howson (@domhowson) June 3, 2021

The 20-year-old was one of few positives for the Owls in an otherwise dismal season as the club were relegated to League One on the final day of the campaign.

There had been a hope that Wednesday could centre the rebuild around the younger players at Hillsborough, but Yorkshire Live have revealed that it won’t include Urhoghide, who is poised to depart.

They state how there is plenty of interest in the player from clubs higher up and Urhoghide will now decide his next move after talks ended with the Owls.

As you would expect, this news was not what the supporters wanted to hear, particularly with another talented youngster, Liam Shaw, having agreed a pre-contract with Celtic.

The blame from the fans lies at the door of the owner, who has failed to tie down these players to longer deals. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Lets face it Chansiri doesn't rate youth. Offering 1 year deals then they leave on a free isn't the way to run a football club. Next season will be the same with Hunt. Brennan. Waldock & if Hagan & Dawodu sign they will be gone too. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) June 3, 2021

Good luck to the lad where ever he turns up next. Another example of the sheer incompetence at SWFC — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) June 3, 2021

Can't question loyalty when you don't get paid on time for months. He will have better offers on the table. — stuart joszko (@stuartjoszko) June 3, 2021

To be honest if you're not getting paid. I don't blame him. Chansiri well done fantastic job you've done by destroying the fans trust. Go now. — Dean Sankaitis (@dsankaitis1) June 3, 2021

This is what happens when you let academy players get to the final year of their contract before offering them a new one — Haysh (@Haighy97) June 3, 2021

Getting beyond a joke to lose talent like Osaze. He really cares about doing well, no doubt why he’s refused a contract — RW (@Rachael261078) June 3, 2021

Add this to the long long long list of Chansiri fails …ps it’s a long list btw #ChansiriOut #swfc #wawaw https://t.co/hOYsO3PXhd — Paul Hancock (@mrpaulhank) June 3, 2021