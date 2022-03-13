Sheehan in: Is this Bolton Wanderers’ best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

After achieving promotion to League One last year, it was always going to be interesting to see how Bolton Wanderers would fare at this level during the current campaign.

The Trotters have managed to step up their performance levels in recent months following a relatively underwhelming start to the term.

Since the turn of the year, Ian Evatt has guided the club to nine victories in 16 league games which has resulted in Bolton moving into the top-half of third-tier standings.

Whereas it is fair to say that the Trotters may no longer be in contention for a place in the play-offs following their defeat to Plymouth Argyle yesterday, there is no reason why they cannot provide their fans with some memorable moments between now and the end of the season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what we believe is Bolton’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit.

Do you agree?

Given that Evatt has utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation in the club’s recent fixtures, we have decided to use this system to accommodate their players.

James Trafford has produced some assured performances in the goalkeeping position since joining Bolton on loan from Manchester City as he has kept six clean-sheets in the third-tier for the club.

Will Aimson and George Johnston feature in central-defence alongside Ricardo Santos who has made 34 appearances in League One for Bolton during the current campaign.

Declan John lines up at left wing-back whilst Marlon Fossey has recently made the right wing-back position his own by providing six direct goal contributions in 15 appearances since joining on loan from Fulham.

Bolton will be hoping that the knee injury that Fossey suffered during the club’s meeting with Plymouth doesn’t turn out to be too serious as he is currently excelling under the guidance of Evatt.

If Josh Sheehan did not pick up his own serious knee injury which ended his season in November, he would have unquestionably featured regularly for the club at this level.

Before suffering this setback, the 26-year-old managed to score four goals in 15 league appearances whilst he also chipped in with one assist.

Sheehan’s central-midfield partner is Aaron Morley who is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.03 in the third-tier.

Dapo Afolayan has produced a host of superb attacking performances this season as he has been directly involved in 16 league goals.

The 24-year-old would feature in the hole behind strikers Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Dion Charles who both joined Bolton in the January transfer window.

Bodvarsson has scored three goals in his last six appearances for the club whilst Charles has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions for his new side.