Coventry City will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League once again next season.

In the last two years, the Sky Blues have come fourth and eighth in the Championship table, missing out on promotion by narrow margins that include a play-off final defeat in 2023.

Mark Robins will be looking to guide the team one step closer in 2025, and the transfer window represents an opportunity to make the necessary improvements to help get them over the line.

The Championship side have already added a number of players to their ranks this summer, including Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield Town, as well as confirming Luis Binks on a permanent basis.

But they have until 30 August to get any remaining business over the line.

Here we look at the moves Coventry can realistically make to have a perfect summer…

Ben Sheaf stays

Ben Sheaf has been linked with a move away from Coventry in recent months, but no deal has yet come to fruition.

Fulham and Ipswich Town are among the clubs to have a reported interest in the midfielder.

Sheaf was a key part of Robins’ side last season, earning a lot of plaudits for his performances in his 31 league appearances (all stats from Fbref).

The 26-year-old has a contract until the summer of 2026, meaning there is no immediate rush to cash in on this interest.

If Coventry want to compete for a place in the Premier League next year, then holding onto someone of his quality will be key.

He is simply too important in possession, creating 3.44 shots, making 8.34 progressive passes and getting stuck in off the ball with 3.68 tackles per 90.

Replacing that this summer will be a difficult task, especially with Callum O’Hare also out the door.

Ben Sheaf's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 64.98 Pass Completion (%) 83.90 Progressive Passes 8.34 Progressive Carries 2.19 Successful Take-ons 1.22 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.15 Progressive Passes Received 2.19

Joe Worrall signs

Defensive reinforcement in the form of Joe Worrall would be a good move for Coventry, amid reports of interest in a move.

While it has been reported that wages could be a stumbling block, the Nottingham Forest centre-back could be worth pushing the boat out for as long as the fee isn’t too excessive.

Worrall has Premier League experience, and knows what it takes to fight for a place in the top flight.

Adding him to Robins’ options at the back could be a difference-maker between coming eighth again and getting over the line in the promotion battle.

Left-back situation resolved

Jake Bidwell’s contract is set to expire in 2025, but he asserted himself as first choice over Jay Dasilva in the latter stages of the prior campaign.

The 31-year-old’s future will need to be resolved, especially with Dasilva being linked with a move to Freiburg.

A move for Harrison Burrows could have been ideal, but it is being reported that Sheffield United are closing in on the defender’s signature.

Coventry should look to cash in on one of Dasilva or Bidwell regardless, and sign a long-term first-choice option in that area of the squad.

Because Bidwell at 31 isn’t going to be the option Coventry need over the next five years, especially if he leaves for nothing in 2025, and Dasilva hasn’t quite proven he’s got the consistency to compete in a team fighting for a top two or top six finish.