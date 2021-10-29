Sheaf starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Hull on Saturday

Coventry City head into their away match at Hull City in strong form after making a great start to their Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The Sky Blues arrive at the MKM Stadium occupying fourth place after claiming a draw against Derby County in their most recent league outing.

Much of their good start to the season has been down to the consistent goal scoring form of their top scorer Viktor Gyökeres, whilst fan favourite Matty Godden continues to come up with the goods for Mark Robins’ side.

The Midlands side will certainly fancy their chances this weekend against a Hull side who have largely struggled to adapt to life back in the second tier after winning League One last season.

Here, we take a look at the predicted starting eleven that Coventry could put out for their game against the Tigers.

Simon Moore will once again be between the sticks for the Sky Blues as Robins appears likely to name an unchanged side from the draw against Derby.

The back three will therefore be made up of Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean and Dominic Hyam, with the trio having performed superbly together this term.

In midfield, Ian Maatsen and Fankaty Dabo will once again act as the attacking wing backs, who will look to pin back the Hull wide players at every opportunity whilst the double act of Ben Sheaf and Gustavo Hamer will patrol the centre of the park.

Callum O’Hare will once again act as a number 10 that gets up in support of the front two, with the tricky creator having thrived in that role under Robins this season.

Whilst up top, Gyökeres and Godden will lead the line as they bid to add to their collective goals tally of 12 this term as they continue to keep the likes of Tyler Walker and Martyn Waghorn out of the side.