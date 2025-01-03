Shea Charles has been a key player for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this season.

The Northern Ireland international signed for the Owls on a season-long loan from Premier League side Southampton during the summer transfer window, and he has impressed at Hillsborough so far this term under the management of Danny Rohl.

He came through the ranks at Manchester City before joining the Saints in a deal that could be worth £15 million in 2023.

Having helped Southampton win promotion to the top flight last season, Charles has again proven himself in the second tier this time around, so it is no surprise that he has been the subject of speculation in the lead-up to the January transfer window.

Shea Charles' 2024/25 Championship stats for Sheffield Wednesday (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 22 1 4 Stats correct as of 3/1/2025, before Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall

West Ham United and Leicester City have both been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, as per Mail Online, while Serie A high-fliers Atalanta have also reportedly sent scouts to watch the midfielder.

Related West Ham and Leicester City tracking current Sheffield Wednesday man West Ham and Leicester have been making checks on Shea Charles.

In November, Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl discussed Charles in an interview with BBC Radio Sheffield, amid rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal.

"He's a young, high-potential player - the pity is he's not our player," said Rohl.

"He's a key player for us. If he is linked with big teams, I'm not sure how many players at Sheffield Wednesday were linked with big teams.

"When I decided in the summer to take him, I saw something in him. He's got a lot of minutes, he deserves it."

Now that the January transfer window has opened, it will be interesting to see whether Charles stays at Hillsborough for the remainder of the season, if he is recalled by Southampton to help them in their bid for Premier League survival, or if he is recalled by Southampton and sold to another club.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how much money Charles is estimated to earn per week, as his salary may have an impact on his immediate future.

Shea Charles' weekly wages at Southampton

According to the estimated data available on Capology.com, Charles is not currently one of the highest earners in the Sheffield Wednesday squad.

Barry Bannan tops the list with an estimated weekly wage of £24,038, while Ike Ugbo, Dominic Iorfa, Nathaniel Chalobah, and Yan Valery are all believed to earn £20,000 on a weekly basis at Hillsborough.

In comparison, Charles is estimated to receive just £6,000 per week, ranking him below the likes of Akin Famewo and Ben Hamer in the Owls' squad when it comes to who is paid the most.

It is unclear how much of Charles' wages Sheffield Wednesday are covering.

Charles may be tempted by a January move

Considering that he has made a far greater impact than some of the players who are estimated to have earned significantly more money than him during the first half of the season, Charles may be tempted by a move during the January transfer window.

The ideal scenario for the Owls would probably be for Charles to sign a new, improved contract at St Mary's and remain at Hillsborough on loan for the remainder of the campaign, although with Southampton struggling in the top flight and other Premier League sides apparently interested, that seems fairly unlikely.

Rohl will no doubt be nervously anticipating news regarding the future of his young midfielder, with a host of clubs that could offer Charles a significant salary increase having been linked with a move for him.