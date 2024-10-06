Shea Charles revealed his delight at scoring his first career goal on Saturday, which secured Sheffield Wednesday all three points at Coventry City.

The Owls have had a mixed start to the Championship season, but they have become more resolute in the past few weeks, as they’re on a run of one defeat in five.

The latest game saw Wednesday come from behind to beat Coventry, with Charles getting the winner in dramatic fashion.

The on-loan Southampton man burst forward from midfield, and he was fed through by Anthony Musaba before keeping his composure to finish very well.

That sparked wild scenes in the away end and, with the players and staff also understandably delighted with the stoppage time effort.

Shea Charles reacts to Sheffield Wednesday goal

It was a landmark moment for Charles, as the 20-year-old had yet to find the net in his professional career, whether it was for club or country.

So, to do that with a match-winning goal was fantastic for the youngster, and he took to Instagram to reflect on what was a huge moment for himself.

“What a win and a great way to score my first goal!”

Shea Charles can be key for Sheffield Wednesday

There was a lot of hype around the youngster a few years ago, as he had come through the ranks at Man City, playing a big role for their youth team, and you only need to look at the calibre of player that has passed through the club to see that Charles will have had a good footballing education.

As well as that, Charles has already won 19 caps for Northern Ireland, and Southampton were convinced of his talent to agree a deal that could be worth up to £15m.

However, the midfielder struggled for game time with the south coast side, so a loan was needed for his development, and Charles appears to be settling in well at Hillsborough.

Even though he has only played six times for the club in the Championship, you can already see that he could become a very important figure this season.

Charles’ excels in possession, and his partnership with Barry Bannan can help Danny Rohl’s side control a game, but he is also athletic and good at covering the ground.

That energy and drive was evident with his late run against the Sky Blues, and that could be a pivotal moment for Wednesday this season.

Now, the challenge is to build on that victory, and Charles is sure to be integral to Rohl’s plans moving forward.

Sheffield Wednesday must take confidence from Coventry City win

As outlined above, this felt like a massive moment for Wednesday, and even though the Sky Blues are struggling this season, they are a side that pushed for the play-offs last season, so it was an impressive victory for the Yorkshire outfit.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 14 Plymouth Argyle 9 -3 11 15 Sheffield Wednesday 9 -4 11 16 Bristol City 9 -4 11

Furthermore, it was a first away win of the campaign for Wednesday, which was something they needed to address, after a few alarming performances on the road.

So, it should be a very welcome boost going into this break, with Wednesday back in action on October 19 when they host Burnley.