Shayne Lavery in: Is this Blackpool’s best XI on paper when every player is fully fit?

Blackpool have enjoyed a very assured season adjusting to Championship level under Neil Critchley.

The Tangerines have built on a terrific second half to the season in League One last term, seeing them climb to third and win promotion via the play-offs, to even flirt with the second tier’s top six at times.

Blackpool’s recruitment has been excellent in the last couple of years and they are reaping the rewards for that at the moment.

Critchley’s contacts and coming into the play very nicely and the manager is building a squad that could challenge towards the top end in years to come.

There is a lot of competition for places at Blackpool, particularly in attacking areas, giving Critchley plenty of options and the opportunity to maintain some freshness at the top of the pitch.

Here, we have selected Blackpool’s best XI when everyone is fully fit…

Jordan Thorniley has slotted in very nicely at centre back since being recalled from Oxford United in January, meaning that he gets the nod over Richard Keogh.

Dujon Sterling is preferred to Jordan Gabriel, even though it is clear that the latter has a big future at Bloomfield Road and Keshi Anderson steps into a left wing role, despite competition from the likes of CJ Hamilton and Owen Dale.

Josh Bowler is the star man and is currently having a career defining season for the Tangerines, it will be difficult for the club to hold onto the 23-year-old this summer, however given their recent record, it is likely the club will reinvest any fee very sensibly.