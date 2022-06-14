Shay Given reveals what “strikes” him about Jason Knight at Derby County

Jason Knight has had a brilliant start to his career with Derby County.

After making his debut as a teenager, the now 21-year-old has become a core part of the Derby side and has made 112 Championship appearances already.

His impressive form has also seen him called up for the Republic of Ireland squad for who he now has 14 caps.

Due to Derby’s off the pitch issues, some of the younger players have been required to step up over the last number of years and it’s fair to say Knight has done just that.

Former Rams coach Shay Given has had his say on the midfielder’s development over the last few years as he told RTE (via Derbyshire Live): “He’s a bit of an old school midfielder. His fitness levels are through the roof. He’s very quick with the ball at his feet, he gets away from people in midfield.

“Like I say, it’s his energy levels are the thing that strikes me. But what people probably don’t know about Jason Knight is his personality as well. He wants to get on the ball, he wants to make things happen. I think he’s improved as a player.

“We worked with him at Derby and showed him maybe his weaknesses. Sometimes he would take a touch and play the ball safe, but now you see him picking up little pockets where he can get the ball. He’s looking forward, looking for shots on goals, and looking for runners.”

Furthermore, it’s not just his work on the pitch that has gained him praise as the former goalkeeper went on to say: “The thing about Jason Knight is he could be a future captain, if he keep going. Not just beach of his performances but his personality.

“There were times at Derby where we were struggling and he had given the experienced players a rocket at half time. He was only 18, 19, he was only a kid.”

The Verdict:

Jason Knight is well deserving of the praise he has received from Shay Given here and the player himself will no doubt be pleased to hear these words from someone he has worked with.

It has been a difficult number of seasons for Derby and since being called upon, the 21-year-old has stepped up and despite being so young, he has become a senior figure in the squad.

What his future holds right now, is very unknown. However, as Given points out, you can definitely see him being captain of a club one day whether that’s at Derby or elsewhere.

The midfielder has proven the qualities he possesses both on and off the pitch and he will only develop those further over the coming years.