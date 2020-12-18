Shaw misses out: Tony Pulis should field this Sheffield Wednesday XI v Coventry tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking for their first victory under Tony Pulis this weekend when they take on Coventry City at Hillsborough.

Pulis’ side are currently rooted to the foot of the Championship table and need a win against the Sky Blues to stand any chance of peeling themselves off the bottom for Christmas.

That’s easier said than done, though, with injuries pinching at Wednesday.

As our graphic shows, resources are stretched.

Keiren Westwood is battling to return, but with Pulis unsure it could well be Joe Wildsmith in goal again.

Liam Palmer might be forced to come in at left-back, with Chey Dunkley and Tom Lees (fitness permitting) in too. At right-back we feel Osaze Urhoghide cannot be far away from coming into the starting line-up given the injury troubles.

Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson offer balance in the midfield, with Liam Shaw missing out.

Kadeem Harris plays off one side, with Adam Reach on the other. Urhoghide coming in at right-back and Palmer covering left-back allows Reach more freedom in this team.

As it has been for a good amount of time now, Josh Windass leads the line for the Owls.

