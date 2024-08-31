Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has issued his verdict on the Latics' upcoming opponents Birmingham City, who enjoyed a record-breaking transfer window by League One standards.

The Latics travel to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Saturday afternoon aiming to build on their first win of the third tier campaign against Crawley Town last weekend, but come up against the promotion favourites, whose fans will be in even more of a buoyant mood after Deadline Day developments.

Blues remain undefeated in League One after the first three games, having enjoyed away successes at Wycombe Wanderers and Leyton Orient, but return to league action in B9 after losing for the first time under Chris Davies' management against Premier League outfit Fulham in the EFL Cup Second Round.

However, the aforementioned developments, which include the well-documented recapture of Jay Stansfield from Craven Cottage for a record-breaking fee has made all associated with the club's divisional rivals watch on with envy, as ownership group Knighthead backed Davies with an abundance of statement transfers.

Related Birmingham City resist interest in Leeds United, Sheffield United target Paik Seung-ho has been the subject of bids, but Blues have been able to retain him beyond the end of the summer window.

Shaun Maloney issues Birmingham City verdict after big-spending transfer window

Ahead of the clash between the two former Premier League sides on Saturday afternoon, Maloney issued his verdict on the power that Birmingham possess in terms of spending and the depth within their squad.

This shocked the footballing world on Friday night, when it was revealed by The Telegraph's Sam Dean that Stansfield was acquired on a seven-year contract for an upfront fee of £15m plus £5m in potential add-ons, as well as a £100,000 bonus should they achieve a return to the Championship at the first attempt.

Previewing his upcoming opponents in an interview with BBC Radio Manchester, the Wigan boss said: "I think it's the biggest (challenge).

"I think when you look at what they've done in the window this season, I don't know if that's been seen in this league before," the Scot continued.

"I think I've said in the media just previous to yours, that that shouldn't come across as a negative because it has been our club, it has been Wigan two or three times in this league that's outspent everyone, went big and blown the league away, so it's Birmingham's time now," Maloney stated.

Birmingham City - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Allsop Hull City Permanent Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley Permanent Alfie May Charlton Athletic Permanent Emil Hansson Heracles Permanent Alex Cochrane Hearts Permanent Willum Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Permanent Christoph Klarer SV Darmstadt Permanent Marc Leonard Brighton Permanent Luke Harris Fulham Loan Ayumu Yokoyama Sagan Tosu Permanent Alfons Sampsted FC Twente Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Ben Davies Rangers Loan Lyndon Dykes QPR Permanent Scott Wright Rangers Permanent Tomoki Iwata Celtic Permanent Jay Stansfield Fulham Permanent

"They've got a brilliant squad, got some brilliant players. I think, looking at the squad and I like the manager, I know him a little bit."

The 41-year-old concluded: "I think it'll be them and then the rest of the league will be below them."

Wigan Athletic will be unfancied against Birmingham City

As referenced by their boss, there was a time when Wigan were in the predicament Blues currently find themselves in, although the weight of pressure now on the Second City outfit following their record-breaking spend has only increased further.

Understandably, this means that from the outside, the North West side will be unfancied by many to secure a result at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, having endured an indifferent start, as well as looking unconvincing in their narrow victory against Crawley at the Red Brick Stadium last weekend.

However, instances from within games show that Davies' men are far from the finished article despite having a lethal frontline and creative midfield that includes Alfie May, who has took to the Royal Blue shirt like a duck to water.

Wigan will hope to emulate Reading's performance in B9 on August 10th, where the Royals were able to frustrate an expectant crowd for a large proportion of the encounter, and such feelings will have only gone up a few notches given the record-breaking window Birmingham have concluded.

Of course, football isn't played on paper, and given the unpredictability of League One, it shouldn't be discounted that Maloney's men have the ability to spring a surprise.