Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney has hailed Jonny Smith’s new contract extension, as the Latics confirmed the winger has committed his future until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 27-year-old wide player has been a regular figure in and around the starting 11 since joining Wigan from Burton Albion in the summer of 2023, and whilst not starting every week under Maloney, Smith has provided some big moments - including a stunning goal in Saturday's FA Cup clash with Fulham.

Maloney was full of praise for Smith’s attitude and impact, both on and off the pitch, as his new contract was confirmed after FA Cup elimination at the hands of Marco Silva's Cottagers.

"It's absolutely brilliant news," Maloney told Wigan's official website.

"Jonny has been an influential player during my time at the football club and is extremely popular amongst the players, staff, and supporters.

"Not only a talented footballer, Jonny has an outstanding attitude and mentality, and I am hoping he can continue to flourish in a Wigan Athletic shirt."

Maloney’s trust in Smith reflects the importance of the winger's contributions to Wigan’s attacking play, with his ability to excite fans and change games proving invaluable.

Sporting Director Gregor Rioch echoed Maloney’s sentiments, adding: "We're delighted that Jonny has extended his stay here, as he is an important player for our football club.

"His attitude - both on and off the field - has been exemplary, and we're looking forward to working with Jonny over the next few years."

Jonny Smith: 'I Knew This Was the Club for Me'

For Smith, the decision to stay at Wigan was seemingly an easy one.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. As soon as I signed for this club, I knew it was a club I wanted to stay at for years," Smith revealed.

"Now that I've signed another two and a half years, I can't wait to keep going and keep going up the table."

Smith also reflected on how his relationship with the fans has grown over time.

"Yeah, definitely," Smith added when asked if Wigan was the perfect fit.

"Since I signed, I had a slow six months, but since that goal at Barnsley, I feel like they've warmed to me. I just want to show them what I can do every week and try and get them off their seat and excite them."

Smith has proven to be a vital player for Wigan since his arrival, with 10 goals in 58 appearances. His impact has been particularly noticeable this season, where he has already netted six times in all competitions, demonstrating his importance in the final third.

With Wigan aiming to push higher up the table, Smith’s renewed commitment adds stability and quality to Maloney’s squad.

His attacking contributions and experience will be crucial as the club continues its campaign, and both manager and player will be hoping that Smith’s influence only grows further in the seasons to come.

And whilst Wigan are in no position now to be challenging for League One's play-off spots, it should give someone like Smith a chance to cement his place in the first-team and get a run of games going, due to the fact Leicester loanee Silko Thomas was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury,