Shaun Hutchinson speaks out on Zian Flemming as Millwall record signing begins to shine

Shaun Hutchinson has been quick to heap the praise on Millwall’s weekend goalscorer Zian Flemming, telling Southwark News that the Lions are now seeing just what a talent he is upfront for them.

The 24-year-old was snapped up in the summer on a deal from Fortuna Sittard and had impressed for the club, bagging a total of 27 goals in 63 games.

Manager Gary Rowett clearly felt that his ability in front of goal could translate to the Championship, as he was prepared to stump up a seven-figure fee to bring the striker to England. Whilst the forward didn’t get many goals or minutes at first, it now appears he is beginning to find his feet in the division.

His tally now reads as four goals in ten Championship games and two of those strikes came at the weekend against Middlesbrough. Despite the talent that Boro have at their disposal, they could not stop Flemming, who fired in a goal within the first five minutes of the clash. He doubled his tally just after half-time too and sent all three points home with Millwall.

He’s now scored in three of his last four Championship fixtures – and will be eager to keep that good run going. Now, his teammate Shaun Hutchinson has revealed that he thinks the side are now seeing the best of the 24-year-old and that he is certainly a ‘goal threat’ for the Lions.

With the club trying to push up the division, that could be just what they need and speaking about the striker, Hutchinson said: “Like anyone coming from abroad, he’s taken a little while to settle in. I wouldn’t say he’s struggled to settle into the group, he’s fitted in with us straight away I think, it’s just more about the way we play on the pitch and the Championship in general, it’s taken a little while.

“We’re starting to see now what a goal threat he is and the talent that he is.”

The Verdict

Zian Flemming has certainly got the pulses racing at Millwall right now and many of the club’s supporters will be praying that he is the striker for them that can bag double-digit tallies and take them up the table.

It’s easy to get carried away and both the striker and his teammates won’t yet but the signs are promising. Two goals at the weekend against Middlesbrough show he has no intentions of slowing down and that his other goals haven’t merely been flukes. Instead, he is now full of confidence and knows he can score regularly.

The Lions are a side that very nearly broke their way into the play-off spots last season and at times, it came down to some performances in which they feel they probably could and should have won the games. All too often they didn’t have the ability to see out or claim wins from games.

With a player like Flemming upfront for them now, those days could be behind them.