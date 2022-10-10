Shaun Hutchinson offers Gary Rowett verdict and talks Championship sackings

Millwall captain Shaun Hutchinson has issued his verdict on Gary Rowett in what is a difficult landscape for Championship managers – with many losing their job already this term.

Chris Wilder is the latest to depart after he was given his marching orders last week and the Teessiders were led by caretaker boss Leo Percovich when they turned up at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions claimed a fairly comfortable 2-0 win thanks to early goals in both halves from Zian Flemming and, speaking to FLW in the post-match press conference, Hutchinson was asked for his verdict on Rowett and the stability his tenure had provided.

“He has taken us forward since he came to the club,” said the captain.”I think I saw a stat the other day that he’s the second-longest serving manager in the Championship, which while you’re heads down focussed on football you don’t even realise that.

“It just shows what a tough job it is in the Championship to get your team going week in week out and year after year. Sometimes, familiar faces can be too much and teams drop a little bit but whenever we have had a dip in form under Gary Rowett, we’ve turned it around.

“It’s only been short, it’s only been two games, but in the past two games there have been real positive signs.

“Let’s not take away the home form either. That’s tough to do. If you’re a home fan and you’ve been a season ticket holder for the past few seasons you wouldn’t have seen many losses that’s for sure.

“We need to make sure we continue what we’re doing here, because what we’re doing is brilliant, and then just try and fix the away form. Then there is no reason why we can’t start climbing that table.”

The Verdict

Rowett deserves a huge amount of credit for what he has done at Millwall – turning them into a team with regular play-off aspirations despite operating on a minimal budget.

He comes in for a lot of flak from supporters at times, such is the passionate nature of the Lions fanbase, but there can be no denying what Hutchinson has said, the manager has taken them forward.

The club chiefs deserve credit as well for being patient during the bad spells and that approach has provided the stability for Rowett to build on.

It’s not been an ideal start to the season for Millwall but in a wide-open Championship, if they can fix their away form then the Lions could finally secure that top six place.