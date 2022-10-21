Shaun Hutchinson gives verdict on Millwall’s performance v Watford as WBA clash looms

Millwall had a slower start to the season than they would have hoped for but have recently found some good form and are now unbeaten in four games.

A 3-0 win against Watford on Wednesday night will have served as a great boost for the Lions and has put them up to eighth in the table.

This weekend, West Brom make a visit to the Den and Gary Rowett’s side will be hoping they can carry on their good run of form.

It seems as though the performance against Watford will have served the side with some momentum too as Millwall captain Shaun Hutchinson felt the first half was their best performance of the season so far as he told Southwark News: “We looked really good. We caused them a threat, I don’t think they could really handle us, and it’s nice to go 3-0 up as well.

“He [Bradshaw] put himself in the right positions. I think sometimes when you play in the formation that we’re playing in with [Zian] Flemming in the 10, it gives him the responsibility to always be the focal point in the box for tap-ins and stuff like that.

“Sometimes when you play with two up top, you can get carried away with running around and trying to do too much. He’s playing that position really well right now and I think he took the first one really well. He’s looking clinical and obviously that’ll give him loads of confidence going forward as well.

“We wouldn’t always be like we were in the first half and second half with the amount that we were doing, but when something is working there’s no reason to change it.

“It’s something that we were saying on the pitch, it’s working, just keep doing it, keep doing it, keep doing it. It showed in the end and put us three goals up.

“I thought we managed the game really well and dealt with all their threats really well. Other than a little bit of sloppiness towards the end and a couple of chances, I thought it was a top performance from everybody.”

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Millwall in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Where did Millwall finish at the end of the 1999/00 Division 2 campaign? 2nd 5th 8th 11th

The Verdict:

Wednesday’s result was a great one for Millwall and the fact they were able to carry on that good run of form against a team with good players in the side is a big positive for Gary Rowett and his team.

The players clearly recognised the improvement in their performances too which should mean they will know how they need to perform to make sure they are contributing what is expected to their side.

Hutchinson has already said his side will have confidence in their attack now which is exactly what you want as you continue to try and push up the league.

The Lions have to treat every game with respect but if they can keep their momentum up then you can imagine they will be able to carry on their run against West Brom this weekend.