Shaun Hutchinson gives his verdict on what Millwall need to do this weekend v Sheffield United

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Gary Rowett has been working hard throughout summer trying to add to his Millwall squad so they can push on further up the league.

The boss has made a number of good signings this summer and his side got the new season off to a strong start as they overcame Stoke City 2-0.

However, an EFL Cup visit to Cambridge United on Tuesday night was less of a success as they lost 1-0 and exited the competition at the opening stage.

Although it doesn’t affect their league position, defender Shaun Hutchinson is keen for his side to bounce back in the league as they prepare for a trip to Sheffield United this weekend.

Speaking to News at Den, he said: “It was really disappointing.

“Everything that we did well on Saturday was missing today. The gaffer mentioned that if you were a neutral, you wouldn’t have been able to decide who was the Championship side.

“We’ve got to put this one to the back of our minds and try to focus on the positives that were there on Saturday. We need to try and get back to the form we showed then, because I thought we were really good.

“We’ll try to get back to the strengths of what we showed in the league, but it’s a bit frustrating because there’s a few boys who didn’t start against Stoke that wanted to impress today. They probably haven’t done enough to force their way into the team.”

The Verdict:

Despite the fact Gary Rowett made a number of changes to the side that faced Cambridge, it was still a disappointing result for the team.

One thing it will help is the manager with the team selection for Saturday’s game as it suggests that the players he brought into the squad on Tuesday haven’t done enough to warrant a league start.

Going to Bramall Lane in what will be the Blades’ first home game of the season is bound to be a tough test but Hutchinson is right that the side need to show a good performance like they did last weekend.

It’s a long season ahead and Rowett will be keen for his side to keep their standards high throughout the campaign.