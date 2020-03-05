Shaun Hutchinson explains why Millwall must beat Nottingham Forest on Friday

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson has urged his teammates to all out to get three points at Nottingham Forest on Friday in order to keep up their play-off hopes.

Gary Rowett’s men arrive at the City Ground on a three-match winless run, but know that just a second away victory of 2020 will cut the gap on the top-six to only two points and put the pressure on the sides around them ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Hutchinson, who scored the winner in Millwall’s last away success at Preston North End last month which played a part in him being named in WhoScored’s Team of the Month for February, knows that nothing less than a victory will be good enough in their current predicament.

Speaking to Millwall’s official club website, Hutchinson said: “They’ve been doing pretty solid. They’re a good defensive team and they normally win by one goal.

“We’re going to the game looking to win it; we have to at this point in the season. If we want to have any sort of aspirations to keep the season alive and push on we need to try and win the game, which we have been trying to do.

“Sometimes we’re a little bit desperate, but I feel like the approach to games is good.”

The Verdict

Although easier said than done when you’re going to a place like the City Ground, but Hutchinson is spot on, this is a must-win game for Millwall.

The Lions are already five points behind the top-six and cannot afford that gap to get any bigger if they want to achieve a play-off place.

Forest aside, Rowett’s men don’t have to play any of the top-seven in the Championship and with an inviting set of fixtures in front of them, three points here could potentially prove decisive.