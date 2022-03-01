Shaun Goater makes Man City prediction ahead of Peterborough United FA Cup clash

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater believes Pep Guardiola will field a strong team when City face Peterborough United in the FA Cup fifth round this evening.

Peterborough sit bottom of the Championship and with a derby match against Manchester United on Sunday, many would expect Guardiola to rotate his side this evening, however, Goater believes the best preparation for the derby is by fielding a strong team and ensuring they get the win.

“We always respect the opposition,” said Goater on an episode of Manchester City’s ‘Matchday Live’.

“Pep will put out a team that is still a strong team and that wants to advance. The best way to deal with the derby is to win the game in front of you. You have to win that game first.”

Goater went on to describe some of the big names that could feature at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight and re-iterated his point.

“Players that come to mind are Walker, Nathan Ake, Gabriel Jesus and Grealish. I think these guys will be getting a good 50-60 minutes,” Goater explained.

“The best way to go into that derby is to get a good result, even though it’s the FA Cup, and go into it with two good results under your belt.”

City travel to the Weston Homes Stadium having knocked out two EFL sides in the competition already this season, beating Swindon Town 4-1 in round 3 and Fulham by the same scoreline in round 4.

The Verdict

Manchester City have been ruthless in the FA Cup in recent years, making the semi-final of the competition three times under Pep Guardiola, and winning it back in 2019.

You only have to look at the quality of the players City used against Swindon Town and Fulham in previous rounds to see just how seriously Guardiola takes the competition, and that means Peterborough United are likely to face a strong side tonight.

The fact of the matter is, even if Manchester City do rotate their starting eleven, their team would still be full of elite, multi-million pound footballers who are vastly superior to their opposition tonight in terms of value and quality.

Goater is right in saying that a win would be great preparation going into the derby on Sunday, but even if Man City do not field their strongest line up, Peterborough United still face an extremely difficult challenge this evening.