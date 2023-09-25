Highlights Shaun Derry turned Notts County's fortunes around by utilising the free transfer and loan markets to bring in a mix of experienced and young players.

Kieron Freeman, the first signing under Derry, had loan spells before moving to Sheffield United, and now plays for Oldham Athletic in the National League.

Gareth Roberts, another signing under Derry, had a forgettable time at Notts County, but has since retired and worked as an assistant manager, most recently at Stalybridge Celtic.

Shaun Derry enjoyed a successful career as a player, and in 2013 stepped into management with Notts County.

When he took over, it looked like the club would be relegated from League One. However, six wins from their last nine, including a draw on the final day, ensured they stayed in League One.

To make sure they maintained their League One, Derry utilised the free transfer market and loan market. By bringing a mix of youth and experience, Derry steered the club to safety.

As with all signings, not every player turned out to be the perfect acquisition. We’ve looked back at the first five signings under Derry, and where they are now.

Kieron Freeman

Only days after Derry became manager, he signed Kieron Freeman on loan from Derby. The defender signed and went straight into the team. Freeman only joined a short-term emergency loan, but this was extended in January until the end of the season.

In total, Freeman made 28 appearances for County while on loan. He returned to Derby and had several loan spells before moving to Sheffield United permanently.

After spells with Swindon Town, Swansea City, Portsmouth, he moved to Oldham Athletic where he now plays in the National League. He’ll be hoping he can help get them back into the Football League.

Hayden Mullins

Hayden Mullins was signed by Derry on the final days of the window. He joined on loan as Derry looked to improve his County squad.

After retiring, Mullins went into coaching at Reading, overseeing the development of players out on loan. After managing the Watford U23s, he took temporary charge of Watford after a sacking.

After a spell as Colchester assistant manager, he was appointed as head coach, but he was sacked after poor results. His last role was with the Turks and Caicos Islands national football team.

Gareth Roberts

Full back Gareth Roberts joined on a free transfer from Bury late on in the transfer window. His time with the club wasn’t one to remember as he made only six appearances.

After his time with County, he joined Chester, Stockport, Clitheroe and Skelmersdale before retiring in 2018.

While at Clitheroe, Roberts was also the assistant manager but registered as a player as well. Roberts last role in football was as the assistant manager at Stalybridge Celtic.

Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah had been with a number of clubs leading up to his loan move from Crystal Palace to Notts County. The striker became one of Derry’s first signings, but it was a move that didn’t bring much joy. Appiah played seven games but scored zero goals.

After returning to Crystal Palace, Appiah had spells with Reading, Viking (Norway), Wimbledon, NorthEast Utd (India), Crawley Town, and Colchester.

He’s now playing for Boreham Wood in the National League as he looks to help get them in the Football League.

Jimmy Spencer

Another striker that signed under Derry was Jimmy Spencer. Spencer, an academy product of Huddersfield Town, moved to Notts County on a free from Huddersfield.

Despite being at the club for nearly two years, Spencer only played 32 games and scored six goals. He left County to join Plymouth in 2016. Since then, he has played for Mansfield Town and Farsley.

Spencer is now with Curzon Ashton in the National League North and is a vital part of their plans to get into the National League.