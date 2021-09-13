Sharp starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Preston tomorrow

Sheffield United will be looking to build upon their resounding 6-2 win over Peterborough United at the weekend as they prepare to welcome Preston North End on Tuesday.

Goals from Iliman Ndiaye, John Fleck, Ben Osborn and Morgan Gibbs-White tied up a first league victory for Slavisa Jokanovic and a first Sky Bet Championship victory of the season for the rampant Blades.

The feeling in the camp will now be that this is something that the team can look to build upon in the weeks ahead as they look to start looking further up the table following their slow start to the campaign.

With Preston being the next side to visit the Steel City, the confidence is bound to be sky high after hitting the Posh for six as everything seemed to click for Jokanovic’s men.

Are each of these 18 celebrities Sheffield United supporter or not?

1 of 18 Is Jessica Ennis-Hill a Sheffield United supporter – Yes or no? Yes No

Here, we take a look at the predicted starting eleven that the Sheffield United boss could put out against North End.

It is believed that Jokanovic could take the unusual decision to name an unchanged team for this midweek game, with illness and injury currently restricting his options.

Wes Foderingham is likely to keep his place in goal, although Robin Olsen could be in contention for his debut after having to quarantine following his international duties with Sweden.

At the back Rhys Norrington-Davies and Sam Baldock will start at full back, whilst Jack Robinson and John Egan will once again be the central defensive partnership at the heart of the backline.

In midfield Fleck should partner Oliver Norwood, with the duo having had a great afternoon against Peterborough last time out.

In attack the impressive trio of Osborn, Ndiaye and Gibbs White will be looking to support lone striker Billy Sharp, with the veteran frontman having had a hand in three of his side’s goals on Saturday.