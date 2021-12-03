Sharp starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Cardiff City this weekend

Sheffield United head to South Wales this weekend to take on Cardiff City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom got off to the perfect start last weekend, beating Bristol City 2-1 at Bramall Lane thanks to goals from Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp.

Tomorrow is another presentable opportunity for the Blades to build on that against a Cardiff City under the management of Steve Morison.

As our graphic below shows, there’s little need for much change when it comes to Sheffield United’s selection, as they chase another victory:

Three clean sheets on the bounce means that Wes Foderingham’s selection in goal is more than justified, whilst Ben Davies, John Egan and Chris Basham form a balanced defensive unit.

Enda Stevens and Jayden Bogle provide the width as wing-backs, as Conor Hourihane and Oliver Norwood continue to settle into their partnership in the middle.

Morgan Gibbs-White and David McGoldrick are fluid forwards in the attack, supporting Sharp, who returns in the only change to replace Brewster.

Brewster played well last week and scored, yet has been carrying a hamstring injury. That problem isn’t thought to be serious, but given Heckingbottom’s depth of striking options, there’s little need to risk him.

Quiz: Has Billy Sharp ever scored a goal for Sheffield United at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 The Vitality Stadium? Yes No