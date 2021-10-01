Sharp starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Bournemouth tomorrow

Sheffield United are looking to put a disappointing defeat to Middlesbrough behind them when they face AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side were beaten by two first-half goals at the Riverside Stadium, which has soured a decent September for the Blades on the whole.

This weekend, it’s going to be tough against an unbeaten Bournemouth side, looking to bounce back into the Premier League under Scott Parker.

The defeat at Boro might well spark calls for changes in personnel, but as our graphic below shows, that might not be the case for the head coach:

Robin Olsen should continue in goal, with Ben Davies and John Egan at centre-back. George Baldock is also an automatic pick on the right of defence.

At left-back, Jokanovic has to manage Enda Stevens’ minutes carefully after injury. He’s got Rhys Norrington-Davies to fall back on, but this is a tough game and his best left-back should start.

John Fleck and Oliver Norwood will likely be the midfield pivot again, despite Conor Hourihane’s presence in the squad.

Ben Osborn and Morgan Gibbs-White will continue as makeshift wingers, as Jokanovic looks set to stick with a 4-2-3-1 system, whilst Iliman Ndiaye should retain faith as the playmaker in the side.

In attack, your gut feeling tells you that Jokanovic will go with Billy Sharp. He’s got great options elsewhere – Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster – yet the captain has his backing to be the man to spearhead the side.

