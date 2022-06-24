Sharp in: As things stand, is this Sheffield United’s best XI as 22/23 season approaches?

Sheffield United will be looking to put the disappointment of suffering a defeat to Nottingham Forest last season in the play-offs behind them by launching another push for promotion later this year.

The Blades will head to Vicarage Road on August 1st to face Watford in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 campaign.

Whereas some of the club’s Championship rivals have already signed a number of players this summer, United have yet to bolster their squad.

No longer able to call upon the services of Morgan Gibbs-White, David McGoldrick, Conor Hourihane, Lys Mousset and Luke Freeman, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Blades add some fresh faces to their squad in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the new term, we have decided to take a look at what we think is Sheffield United’s best starting XI as things stand.



When you consider that Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom utilised the 3-5-2 formation on a regular basis last season, we have decided to set up the team using this particular system.

Wes Foderingham established himself as the Blades’ first-choice goalkeeper in the previous campaign as he claimed 18 clean-sheets in 33 league appearances.

Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack Robinson all produced some assured displays for the club in the Championship earlier this year and thus are selected in the centre-back positions.

Enda Stevens is included at left wing-back while Jayden Bogle is chosen to start on the right-hand side of the pitch,

Bogle is not scheduled to make his return to action until the autumn after suffering a serious knee injury in February.

John Fleck and Sander Berge are accompanied in central-midfield by Oliver Norwood who managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.99 in the second-tier during the previous campaign.

Iliman Ndiaye features in a two-striker formation alongside Billy Sharp who was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the closing stages of the 2021/22 season due to an issue with his hamstring.

Providing that Sharp is able to maintain his fitness throughout the course of the new term, he will unquestionably fancy his chances of causing havoc at this level.

Before having his campaign cut short by injury, Sharp scored 14 goals for the Blades in the Championship whilst he also chipped in with seven assists for his team-mates.