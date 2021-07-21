Shane Ferguson aligns Rotherham United ambition

New Rotherham United signing Shane Ferguson has admitted that the Millers were “unlucky” to be relegated last season, before ensuring the fans that he “will do everything” he can to help the club return to the Championship at the first time of asking, as reported by the Yorkshire Post.

The Northern Ireland international, who recently departed Millwall after making over 200 appearances for the Lions across a six year stint, is Paul Warne’s second signing since Rotherham’s drop to Sky Bet League One.

Ferguson has experience of escaping this division however, having defeated Bradford City with Millwall in the 2016/17 play-off final, helping to steer the Lions to a sturdy mid-table Championship side.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Ferguson said: “One hundred per cent, it (promotion) is the aim and the manager spoke about that a lot and the ambition is to get back there. Last season, when I was watching from the outside, they were so unlucky with the games they had to catch up on because of Covid.

“I will do everything I can to help the club get back to the Championship.”

Warne also commented on his new signing, telling the Yorkshire Post: “I wanted some strength down the left side and Shane, with his ability to play in three different positions – left-back, left wing-back, left wing – is a perfect addition.

“I had a Zoom call with him and really liked him. I like the fact that he’s played internationally and played in big games. He did really well at Millwall. All the work and due diligence we had done on him was really good and I just thought he would come in, be good competition for everyone down that side of the pitch and improve us.” The verdict Even with the quality and experience of Shane Ferguson, his first interview as a Rotherham player has shown him as the leader he is. Making assurances that promotion is the aim and he’ll do what he can to get promotion is the exact standard that Warne will set for his players, and it just shows how high the bar has been placed for Rotherham this season.

