Norwich City defender Shane Duffy admitted his team are tired of losing games after they were beaten 2-1 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Friday night.

After surrendering a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, it was another frustrating evening for Norwich as they suffered their second consecutive defeat against Bristol City.

It was a poor start to the game from the Canaries, and the Robins established a two-goal advantage inside the first 23 minutes thanks to goals from Mark Sykes and Nahki Wells, giving the visitors a mountain to climb.

Norwich improved in the second half, and they pulled a goal back in the 82nd minute through Borja Sainz, but despite applying plenty of late pressure, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's men have now won just one of their last eight games and are some way off a place inside the Championship's top-six.

Norwich City's last eight games Saturday 8th February Norwich City 1-1 Derby County Tuesday 11th February Norwich City 0-1 Preston North End Saturday 15th February Hull City 1-1 Norwich City Saturday 22nd February Norwich City 4-2 Stoke City Saturday 1st March Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Norwich City Friday 7th March Norwich City 1-1 Oxford United Tuesday 11th March Norwich City 2-3 Sheffield Wednesday Friday 14th March Bristol City 2-1 Norwich City

Shane Duffy expresses Norwich City frustration after Bristol City loss

Duffy admitted that he and his team-mates were dejected after slumping to their 13th league defeat of the season against Bristol City, and he believes Norwich have been the architects of their own downfall this campaign.

"We're sick of losing games. It's not a great dressing room," Duffy told the BBC.

"We just keep shooting ourselves in the foot, it's been the story of the season, I think.

"We were confident going into the game, the ability is there to beat Bristol City but we just give ourselves a mountain to climb and it's tough times at the minute.

"There's a lot of learning in this group to be done. It might not be our year this year but this club's in a good place going forwards, so you'd better keep believing in it."

Having scored 60 goals this season, the Canaries are the second-highest scorers in the Championship behind leaders Leeds United, but the 54 goals they have conceded have slowed their progress up the table, and Duffy labelled their current league position as "embarrassing" given the attacking quality in the squad.

"We're probably over thinking it, but (it seems) every chance someone gets against us, it's a goal," Duffy said.

"There's so much good work done in the game, not many people will probably see the work that's done, but then we get punished from one through ball or one shot and players think 'here we go again'.

"We need three or four goals to win a game at the minute and it's not possible in this league to keep that up. I haven't played many games this year and thought 'they're better than us, we're not at their level' and that's the mind-boggling thing.

"We haven't got many clean sheets this year and it's painful. To be the second-top scorers in the league and be nowhere near the play-offs is a bit embarrassing, so as a team we can do much better.

"We've got to keep going now, you never know in this league, it's crazy, but I think the break's come at a good time for us."

Johannes Hoff Thorup could soon face Norwich City pressure

Many Norwich supporters accepted that this campaign was always likely to be a transition season as Thorup looked to lower the average age of the squad, but they would have perhaps expected to be closer to the play-offs.

There is still plenty of quality in the Canaries squad, and they have two of the top scorers in the division in Sainz and Josh Sargent, so Thorup's men should have had enough to challenge for the top six, but inconsistency and defensive problems have plagued them this season.

While Thorup's job should not be under any immediate threat, there will be pressure on him to start strongly next season, but that may not be easy if Norwich were to lose some of their star players in the summer transfer window.