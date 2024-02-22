Highlights Jon Rowe's talent shines in Championship, attracting Premier League interest.

Norwich City defender Shane Duffy believes that teammate Jon Rowe can go right to the very top.

The 20-year-old has been in electric form in the current campaign, with 13 goals from his 32 appearances in all competitions, as the Canaries surge up the table in the fight for the Championship play-offs.

The Daily Mail reported that Rowe has been attracting Premier League interest in the form of Aston Villa in January, and Duffy believes he could make the step up to the top tier with ease.

"The sky is the limit" for Jon Rowe

Rowe made his Canaries debut back in December and after battling through a number of injury issues, he has been given his chance this term.

He certainly made up for lost time when he got going, with five goals in the opening five games of the season helping his side fly out the blocks in 2023/24.

Eight more strikes have followed to date, with two coming in the derby with local rivals Ipswich Town; further cementing his status as a fans’ favourite among the Carrow Road faithful.

Those sorts of performances on the highest stage - where he takes the game by the scruff of the neck - are exactly what Duffy believes will send him to the top.

“Jon has so much ability and this is his first season where you’ll say he’s put his name down and done a lot for the team,” he told FLW, via Sky Bet.

“He’s got a really good head on his shoulders, which from my experience of young players they can tend to get a little carried away after some success, but I don’t think that’s Jon – he’s a hard-worker and humble.

“He’s got the right people around him, the sky is the limit for him and hopefully he can help take this club back to where they belong.”

Rowe has been influential in his side's move back towards the play-off positions, with a strong start to the new year pushing them back into the top ten of the division.

Goals against promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion and Hull City have been crucial in keeping the Canaries' momentum going, with just one defeat in their last eight games.

For the time being, however, Norwich are without their rising star, who has been struck down with injury. According to the Eastern Daily Press, he will be out for ‘months’ with a hamstring problem sustained in their recent 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

Jon Rowe’s contract information

Rowe has a contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025, with the club having the option to extend for another year.

You'd imagine that the Canaries will look to agree an extension, with triggering that option likely a last resort, but David Wagner has revealed that contract talks with him are on hold until the end of the season.

Fellow Championship stars Jack Clarke and Morgan Whittaker have had eight-figure price tags put on their heads, you would be hard-pushed for Norwich to sell for anything short of £10 million.

Those persistent injuries may be the only thing that could stop Rowe from fulfilling his potential, because on natural talent alone he is one of the best players in the Championship and has a bright future ahead of him.