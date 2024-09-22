While he currently plies his trade at Norwich City, Shane Duffy is probably more synonymous with Brighton and Hove Albion and Blackburn Rovers, with the centre-back enjoying fruitful spells at both during the early stages of his career.

Having started his journey as a professional footballer with Premier League side Everton, the Irishman set sail for Ewood Park back in 2014, with Rovers still adjusting to life outside the top flight after experiencing relegation two years before.

The defender went on to establish himself as a fan favourite in Lancashire thanks to his no-nonsense displays at the back, which has ultimately seen him carve out a career at the top level of the game for over a decade.

But few among the fanbase will have been aware of their new arrival’s chequered past when he made the move from Goodison Park ten years ago, with a brief dalliance with local rivals Burnley etched onto his CV.

Shane Duffy’s single Burnley appearance

Duffy was still a teenager when he made the 28-day loan move to Turf Moor back in March 2011, and had just a couple of first-team appearances for the Toffees to his name in European competition the season before.

Having required life-saving surgery after severing an artery in a training camp the year before, the Irishman hadn’t featured all season, before the Clarets utilised him for just 90 minutes in a clash against Ipswich Town as the season drew towards its conclusion.

Having been relegated from the Premier League the season before, the Lancashire outfit were petering towards a mid-table finish in the second tier, with current Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe the man in the hot seat at the time.

With their hopes of a play-off finish slipping away, Howe called upon Duffy to help his cause as the Tractor Boys came to town, with the teenager thrown into the mix having joined the club the week before.

Despite performing admirably in his first taste of Championship football, the defender emerged on the losing side that day, before never being seen in a claret and blue shirt ever again.

Shane Duffy goes on to have established Premier League career

While his time at Blackburn Rovers saw him play his part in a side that were stagnating in the second tier, it was the move to the south coast that saw Duffy emerge as a top defensive option, as he underpinned the Seagulls’ rise to the Premier League with his displays at the back.

With 150 appearances for the club in all competitions, the defender’s first season in Sussex culminated in promotion to the top flight, with a staunch backline conceding just 40 goals all season.

Shane Duffy Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Minutes played Brighton & Hove Albion 150 9 12.780' Blackburn Rovers 69 7 6.072' Everton FC U21 62 7 5.582' Norwich City 46 1 3.827' Yeovil Town 39 1 3.510' Celtic FC 27 3 2.068' Scunthorpe United 19 2 1.710' Everton FC 10 0 511' Fulham FC 7 0 197' Burnley FC 1 0 90' As of 18/9/24

From there, Duffy only went from strength to strength, as he played his part in Albion becoming something of a mainstay in the Premier League, and becoming one of the most exciting teams to watch in the division.

Even to this day, very few would know that it all began at Turf Moor, with his first taste of domestic football setting him up for an esteemed career in the game.