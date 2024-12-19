Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has admitted that he is flattered by the interest in him, amid his links to Championship side Millwall.

However, speaking to the Irish Independent, he also revealed that he isn't in a rush to move on from his current side, and that his son Josh comes first during his ongoing treatment for leukaemia.

Clearly, his son will need to come first during what is a very difficult time for him and his family, and everyone will be keeping their fingers crossed that Josh comes through treatment and goes on to live a happy and healthy life.

This is probably why, at this point, he hasn't issued a 'come and get me' plea to the Lions, who are on the prowl for a new manager following Neil Harris' departure.

With Harris' resignation coming a decent amount of time before he took charge of his final game against Middlesbrough last Saturday, that gave the club a headstart in their managerial recruitment process.

Whoever comes in now will need to steady the ship after three defeats on the spin and ensure the club finishes in a respectable league position, something that may be easier said than done despite the fact they are in a fairly decent position at this stage.

Championship table (12th-14th) Team P GD Pts 12 Norwich City 21 4 26 13 Millwall 20 2 25 14 Derby County 21 0 24 (Table correct as of December 19th, 2024)

Bradley is one of a number of names to have been linked with the job at The Den, with current Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield and Ryan Lowe also thought to be on the Lions' radar.

Stephen Bradley reveals his stance amid Millwall interest

Bradley, though flattered by the interest in him, is just focused on his current team at this point, as they prepare to face Chelsea this evening in the UEFA Conference League.

He said: "If I sat here and said I was speaking to x, y and z, I think that would be really disrespectful to my club and my players.

"That’s not how we operate and that’s not how I operate. My only focus this week has been preparing the team for Chelsea.

"I understand people talk and there is speculation, but I can’t control that, I don’t want to, it is what it is. All I can control is getting these men prepared as best we can.

"I’m genuinely flattered by the interest in me that has been shown in the last two years but I keep repeating, Josh is Number one, my family is number one, but Josh’s treatment is number one and that’s not going to change any time soon.

"Do I want better myself and be the best manager I can be and challenge myself? Of course I do, 100pc I do. But for that to happen, everything has to be right.

"I’m 40, I’m not 60 and thinking ‘it has to happen tomorrow’. I’m still developing, still learning, let’s see what the future holds for me."

Stephen Bradley should not be viewed as Neil Harris' successor at Millwall

At this stage, Bradley probably needs to focus on his family and that's exactly what he's doing.

To move his son to the English capital now may not be ideal, so the Lions should turn their attention elsewhere.

There are plenty of other candidates who could do a decent job.

Bloomfield is currently doing well at Wycombe, but it remains to be seen whether he will leave Adams Park during what is becoming a promotion push for the Chairboys this season.

Lowe, however, could be open to the job considering he's currently out of work and may want to return to the dugout.