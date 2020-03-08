‘Shameful’, ‘Shirking all responsibility’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Garry Monk’s furious message

Many Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to Garry Monk’s criticism of the Owls’ lack of fight and character following their 5-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday.

The Owls went into the game looking to build on what had been an improved performance in the FA Cup against Manchester City in mid-week, but Sheffield Wednesday were second best all over the pitch at Griffin Park, as they fell to another poor defeat in the Championship to continue their downward spiral.

Sheffield Wednesday were 3-0 down by half time, having been guilty of allowing their hosts too much freedom to create goal scoring opportunities and take control of the game throughout the opening half at Griffin Park – and it was a performance which suggests the Owls are long way away from getting back to winning ways.

The defeat at Brentford means that Sheffield Wednesday have now won just one of their last ten Championship matches, and it would have been the manner of this latest defeat that would have been the most concerning thing for Monk at full time.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star following the defeat at Brentford, Monk suggested that some of his players lacked the fight and character needed to turn things around, and stated that would change at the club in the summer regardless of whether he was in charge or not.

“There’s not enough desire, determination, strength of character. If you want to be successful there has to be a determination and a fight that is lit underneath you.

“It’s not just from the whole group but from individually and within. As I’ve said many times there’s not enough of that. There are broader issues I don’t want to get into right now but regardless of who is sat here doing that they’re going to have the same problems.”

Some Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been suggesting that there is now way back for him after theses comments, and that he should shoulder the responsibility for not getting the best out of his squad of players.

Here then, we take a look at what Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say about Monk’s comments on social media…

Seems to be shirking all responsibility — Peter Butcher (@PeterBu1981) March 7, 2020

Shameful — Richard Crooks (@richardrccrooks) March 7, 2020

No way back 4 him after these comments. — Mark (@Mark41782211) March 7, 2020

Thanks for trying Gary, but time is up. We all accept the problems at the club are bigger than the manager but you aren’t helping the case. The fact you won’t swallow your pride and pick the clubs best players will cost you your job. Big job ahead — Bloth (@BoothSwfc) March 7, 2020

Might have blasted them but will still pick them next week — Dave Woodward (@DaveWoodward11) March 7, 2020

Kind of getting a bit repetitive now — Paul Woolfson (@paulwoolfson) March 7, 2020

He will say same after forest batter us next week — Lee Broughton (@beans1987) March 7, 2020