Huddersfield Town stunned Watford in the Championship yesterday, coming from behind to win 3-2 at Vicarage Road in an entertaining clash.

Yaser Asprilla had given Chris Wilder's side the lead shortly after the half-hour, yet Huddersfield responded either side of half-time to turn the game on its head.

Jack Rudoni struck his first of the season, before teeing up Matty Pearson for his third goal in two games.

Kian Harratt made sure of the win stepping off the bench to score on 82 minutes, before Britt Assombalonga gave Watford a lifeline.

90th minute chaos in Watford v Huddersfield

After Assombalonga's goal, there was still a chunk of injury time at the end of the second-half to play and plenty for Neil Warnock's defence to hold onto.

As Watford won a free-kick when Tom Lees "dumped" Assombalonga to the ground, there was some urgency from the Hornets players to get on with the game and get the ball in the box.

Involved in the minor melee that followed that was Watford goalkeeper, Daniel Bachmann, who received a booking. From the resulting free-kick, Bachmann tangled with Scott High and went to ground, before hurrying after a loose ball and catching Pearson with a wild lunge - subsequently receiving a red card after 60 seconds of complete madness.

As you might expect, the game spiralling quickly out of Watford's control has been a real talking point on social media.

Many were tearing into Bachmann.

There was this reaction from amused Luton Town fans..

Watford fans, meanwhile, are having a similar meltdown to that of their players..

Other fans debated Bachmann's second bookable offence.