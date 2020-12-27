‘Shame’, ‘Unlucky’ – Many Coventry City fans react to frustrating player update ahead of New Year

Coventry drew for a sixth time in ten Championship matches following a stalemate with Stoke City on Boxing Day.

The Sky Blues have only won five times since their promotion last season, but moved seven points clear of the relegation-zone after suffering just one defeat during that period.

Mark Robins’ side remain 18th in the Championship, but the Coventry boss revealed a major blow after the game – with forward Tyler Walker ruled out for around six weeks.

Walker missed the game with the Potters yesterday after suffering a calf problem during the first-half of the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday.

The 24-year-old has scored four times in 16 appearances since joining from Lincoln last summer, but is now facing the prospect of missing Coventry’s next nine fixtures in Championship, plus their FA Cup tie at Norwich City next month.

It could force Robins to dip into the January transfer market, and here’s how the Sky Blues faithful have been reacting to the news of Walker’s setback on Twitter:

Shame, but I personally don't rate him — Steve Downes (@SteveDownes10) December 26, 2020

Why’s our injury luck so bad? — Rory Davies (@RoryDaviesCCFC) December 26, 2020

We might do okay if we ever had a fit team — Phil Sims (@CoachPhilSims) December 26, 2020

Defo need a loan striker in January. — Scott Hurst (@scottysba76) December 26, 2020

Definitely think the increased number of injuries are due to the tighter schedule this season. Higher congestion of fixtures means increased fatigue which increases risk of injury. Can imagine alot of clubs would've had similar issues. https://t.co/KVpRke4SP9 — Cameron Cairns (@CameronCairns87) December 26, 2020

We needed another forward anyway current crop not up to it this should force robins hand a bit — Ben (@Jummmbbboo) December 26, 2020

Just want him to play upfront with Godden🤦‍♂️ — Joe Shaw (@JoeShaw41) December 26, 2020

Oh my god 🤦🏼‍♂️ — LJ (@louisjones04) December 26, 2020

6 weeks 😢😢 — Adam crowe (@Adamcro20475084) December 26, 2020