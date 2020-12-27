Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Shame’, ‘Unlucky’ – Many Coventry City fans react to frustrating player update ahead of New Year

Published

21 mins ago

on

Coventry drew for a sixth time in ten Championship matches following a stalemate with Stoke City on Boxing Day.

The Sky Blues have only won five times since their promotion last season, but moved seven points clear of the relegation-zone after suffering just one defeat during that period.

Mark Robins’ side remain 18th in the Championship, but the Coventry boss revealed a major blow after the game – with forward Tyler Walker ruled out for around six weeks.

Walker missed the game with the Potters yesterday after suffering a calf problem during the first-half of the 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday.

The 24-year-old has scored four times in 16 appearances since joining from Lincoln last summer, but is now facing the prospect of missing Coventry’s next nine fixtures in Championship, plus their FA Cup tie at Norwich City next month.

It could force Robins to dip into the January transfer market, and here’s how the Sky Blues faithful have been reacting to the news of Walker’s setback on Twitter:


