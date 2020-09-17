‘Shame’ – These Stoke City fans have a classy response to club’s player news

Stoke City have confirmed that Benik Afobe is heading back out of the club on loan.

An announcement has come from Stoke this afternoon confirming that Afobe will spend the 2020/21 season in the Super Lig with Trabzonspor.

It’s the striker’s second loan spell away from the bet365 Stadium since he was signed by Gary Rowett during the summer of 2018.

Last year, Afobe scored three goals in 12 appearances for Bristol City in the Championship, meaning it’s just 11 goals in two years (Afobe scored eight for Stoke since arriving).

Injuries and personal issues have impacted the 27-year-old since signing for Stoke, who have been quick to move the striker out after a brief cameo at the start of the current campaign.

Many fans have been responding to the news of Afobe’s exit, with plenty looking back on his time at Stoke with regret it didn’t work out.

Here, we dive into some of that classy reaction…

Would have loved if he did well here, but not all wishes come true — JM10 (@Mayor_Mikel_4) September 17, 2020

Shame it didn’t work out for him, good luck — matt (@mattdegg02) September 17, 2020

Good Luck Benik🔴⚪️ — Louis🔴⚪️🟡 (@louis11073) September 17, 2020

Good luck Benik — George Edwards (@GeorgeEds10) September 17, 2020

Shame tbh — Dan Deavall (@DanDeavall) September 17, 2020

Probably best for everyone — Simon Marson (@Simonmarson) September 17, 2020