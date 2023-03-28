Sunderland are yet to see the best of Joe Gelhardt following his arrival from Leeds United during the January transfer window.

Gelhardt was one of the most sought after strikers during the winter window when it became apparant that Leeds were willing to allow him out on loan.

Tony Mowbray secured the striker's signature ahead of a host of rival clubs, with Gelhardt returning a goal and two assists in his 10 Championship outings so far.

The issue is that he's having to lead the line in the absence of Ross Stewart instead of playing that supporting second-striker role he had been earmarked for at the time of his arrival.

Sunderland have shared a clip of Gelhardt's quality on social media, though, pushing footage of his impressive overhead kick in training from a Jack Clarke cross in training.

Given the impressive nature of that footage, there was a sea of reaction from Sunderland's supporters on social media debating the 20-year-old.

The main message was something along the lines of why Gelhardt can't replicate moments like this on a matchday.

Despite that littering of supporters wanting to see that from Gelhardt in a game and almost bemoaning his lack of output so far, there were others full of encouragement for the Leeds loanee ahead of a trip to Burnley on Friday night.