‘Shame’, ‘Quality player’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as player heads for exit door

Published

9 mins ago

on

Birmingham City’s Mikel San Jose looks set to leave St. Andrew’s, according to We Are Birmingham.

San Jose, formerly of Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao, arrived at St. Andrew’s on a free transfer back in September.

The 31-year-old was a key player under Aitor Karanka, particularly in the first half of the Championship campaign.

But his performances were often shaky, after being deployed as a ball-playing centre-half on more than one occasion.

San Jose’s game time decreased when Lee Bowyer was appointed as manager, with the Spaniard making three appearances off the bench following the new manager’s arrival.

With only a year left on his contract at St. Andrew’s, We Are Birmingham claim that San Jose’s time at Birmingham has come to an end, with an announcement expected over the next few days.

Having been such an influential player for Bilbao, expectations were high when San Jose joined Blues, and many thought he’d fit right into Karanka’s possession-based footballing style.

But the 31-year-old has failed to adapt to the physicality and speed of the Championship, and now looks set to move on to pastures new.

Here, we take a look at what Birmingham fans have made of the news that San Jose could be on his way out…


