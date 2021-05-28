‘Shame’, ‘Quality player’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as player heads for exit door

Birmingham City’s Mikel San Jose looks set to leave St. Andrew’s, according to We Are Birmingham.

San Jose, formerly of Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao, arrived at St. Andrew’s on a free transfer back in September.

The 31-year-old was a key player under Aitor Karanka, particularly in the first half of the Championship campaign.

But his performances were often shaky, after being deployed as a ball-playing centre-half on more than one occasion.

What club do these 21 former Birmingham City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Michael Morrison play for nowadays? Cardiff City Reading Blackburn Rovers Barnsley

San Jose’s game time decreased when Lee Bowyer was appointed as manager, with the Spaniard making three appearances off the bench following the new manager’s arrival.

With only a year left on his contract at St. Andrew’s, We Are Birmingham claim that San Jose’s time at Birmingham has come to an end, with an announcement expected over the next few days.

Having been such an influential player for Bilbao, expectations were high when San Jose joined Blues, and many thought he’d fit right into Karanka’s possession-based footballing style.

But the 31-year-old has failed to adapt to the physicality and speed of the Championship, and now looks set to move on to pastures new.

Here, we take a look at what Birmingham fans have made of the news that San Jose could be on his way out…

Shame that, quality player in there just not suited to the championship all the best Mikel KRO — Matt Chance (@_chancey_) May 27, 2021

Think we all had high hopes but if it free's up wages for someone that Bowyer likes then we have to support it. KRO Mikel — Tom 🏐🌍 (@1875_KRO) May 27, 2021

One of the biggest disappointments in terms of transfers in quite a few years. Never lived up to the expectation coming from a top European league with bags of experience. Always looked off the pace. — Ball Chat Sports (@BallChatSports) May 27, 2021

He's been Karanka'd, made to look useless when he could have offered us so much more. But not the type of luxury we need on high wages, so all the best to him. — Tomeo™ (@tomeok) May 27, 2021

A real shame it didn't work out, as he certainly had quality if not consistency. Freeing up his wages of a reported £30k p/w should allow Bowyer to bring in two or three players to fit the style he wants. — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) May 27, 2021

Shame it hasn't worked out. He's shown he can move the ball around better than anyone we've had since relegation but it's been far too infrequent and his other weaknesses have been too prevalent. I just we replace him with a baller not a clogger. 🤞 — Alex James (@alexjhurley) May 27, 2021

No major loss. Didn’t look like he wanted to be here — Phil Palmer (@PippoPalmer) May 27, 2021

Bit gutted about this to be fair. Was hoping this season he would get the chance to show what his about. — Markie Mark 🤪🤪🤪 Smash it 👊🏻👊🏻 (@Bartinho19) May 28, 2021