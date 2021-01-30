Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Shame’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player misses out vs Barnsley

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be keen to get back to winning ways this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Barnsley at the City Ground.

The Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup in bitterly disappointing fashion last weekend, losing 5-1 to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, and Chris Hughton will be eager to see a response this afternoon.

The Reds also lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough in the league last time out, and Hughton has opted to name four changes to that side.

There’s an enforced change in defence, with Yuri Ribeiro still suspended and Gaetan Bong coming in.

Scott McKenna is nowhere to be seen in the squad with what is believed to be an injury, with Tobias Figueiredo coming in.

Anthony Knockaert replaces Alex Mighten, whilst there is also a first appearance for Filip Krovinovic, who makes his debut after arriving from Benfica on loan.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to today’s team…


