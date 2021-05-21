Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Shame it didn’t work out’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 27-y/o’s message following Hillsborough departure

7 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that a number of first-team players will leave the club this summer, when their contracts expire.

Moses Odubajo is one of those, with the former Hull City and Brentford full-back moving on following the club’s relegation into the third-tier of English football.

Sheffield Wednesday drew 3-3 with Derby County on the final day of the 2020/21 season, which saw them relegated from the Championship.

Odubajo made 46 appearances in total for the Owls, having signed for them back in 2019. 22 of those appearances came in all competitions this term, in what was a frustrating league campaign for the club’s supporters to endure.

The 27-year-old took to social media to send a message to the Hillsborough faithful, and wished the club the best for the future, whilst also hoping that they can bounce back.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to Twitter to react to Odubajo’s message, with some mixed responses being provided to this update.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….


