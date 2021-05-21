‘Shame it didn’t work out’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 27-y/o’s message following Hillsborough departure

Sheffield Wednesday have recently announced that a number of first-team players will leave the club this summer, when their contracts expire.

Moses Odubajo is one of those, with the former Hull City and Brentford full-back moving on following the club’s relegation into the third-tier of English football.

Sheffield Wednesday drew 3-3 with Derby County on the final day of the 2020/21 season, which saw them relegated from the Championship.

Odubajo made 46 appearances in total for the Owls, having signed for them back in 2019. 22 of those appearances came in all competitions this term, in what was a frustrating league campaign for the club’s supporters to endure.

The 27-year-old took to social media to send a message to the Hillsborough faithful, and wished the club the best for the future, whilst also hoping that they can bounce back.

I would like to thank everyone at @swfc who has supported me throughout my time here. I’m grateful for the journey & hope the club bounces back. I wish everyone at the club the best for the future.🦉 — Moses Odubajo (@Moses_28) May 20, 2021

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to Twitter to react to Odubajo’s message, with some mixed responses being provided to this update.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….

You wont be missed pic.twitter.com/B2Vymk2h11 — Dave (0v0) Dowling (@DoubleD1867) May 20, 2021

One of worst right backs I’ve ever seen at h’boro & that take some going — nels 🦉 (@jdn1867) May 20, 2021

Best of luck Moses saw glimpses of what you could’ve been sad it didn’t work out though appreciate the goodbye — Badger (@LouisAsher1) May 20, 2021

Thanks and good luck for the future — Richard……. (@Richard82158166) May 21, 2021

All the best Moses — Phil Dimelow (@dimelowphil) May 20, 2021

Thanks For Everything Mate, I wish you nothing but the best for your future, take care pal 🦉👊🏼 — SwfcCal 🦉 (@SwfcCal) May 20, 2021

Thanks for your efforts and good luck with your next move Moses. I personally would have like you to stay. — ryan (@ryanHarry_9) May 20, 2021

Dont get all the hatred, yes it wasn't great for him at Wednesday but that happens in professional football. Wish you all the best in wherever you end up. UTO — OvO1975 (@Scotty23Kirk) May 20, 2021

Won't be long before you are snapped up again, You don't come a bad player over night that's for sure. — Dave (@Snowflake198) May 20, 2021

Best of luck fella. A shame to see you go but can't blame you at all. Best of luck wherever you end up — Ashley Lloyd (@AshleyLloyd5) May 20, 2021

That bench won't be the same without you on it #swfc — Paul Griffin CertCIH,MARLA (@EyeballGriff) May 20, 2021

Shame it didn’t work out. Onwards and upwards, all the best. — Ryan (😷) (@Ryanjameshayes) May 20, 2021