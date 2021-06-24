‘Shame it didn’t work out’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Cardiff City have confirmed that striker Robert Glatzel has left the club on a permanent basis to join German second-tier side HSV Hamburg.

Glatzel joined Cardiff from Heidenheim in his native Germany back in the summer of 2019 for a reported £5.5million.

However, the striker failed to really settle in the Welsh capital, scoring just 11 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, before spending the second-half of last season on loan with Bundesliga side Mainz.

The 27-year-old has now returned to Germany on a permanent basis, signing a three-year contract with Hamburg, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Reports from German outlet Bild had earlier claimed that Hamburg were in talks to sign Glatzel for a fee of around €500,000.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Glatzel’s departure, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to give their thoughts on the striker’s time in Wales.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bluebirds supporters had to say.

What on earth was our recruitment like if we bought him for £5.5million to sell him for £425,000! Somebody’s having the last laugh there and it’s not us! — Jamie Anderson🐦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JamieAnderson93) June 23, 2021

Deserved better, was class on his day, sadly style of play didn’t suit him, if he has a full season, up front with Kieffer, we could’ve had a great partnership, non-the-less, all the best at Hamburg — sgminer21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️🦆 (@LampertCCFC) June 23, 2021

Always had my fingers crossed it would work out for him but it never did sadly. — Taut Raisin (@greyprawn) June 23, 2021

Another striker ruined by Cardiff. So many strikers we have had in recent years have struggled from lack of service 😤😒 — Luke (@Lukebbw) June 23, 2021

great bit of business from the club once again😑 — samuel (@sam_preece17) June 23, 2021

Great business lads , 5.5M player gone for 500k — Dylan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐦 (@dylanow21) June 23, 2021

Think we are the only club that could possibly sell Messi or Ronaldo for a fiver. Don’t know what it is with City and transfer market — Ian Evans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ianevans306) June 23, 2021

Goodbye sweet prince 😭😭😭. Hamburg have got you for an absolute steal at £500k. — Rhys Grant (@Bluebird131999) June 23, 2021

Shame it didn’t work out. Good luck with Hamburg, Robert. — Michael Reynolds🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@Terry__Cox) June 23, 2021