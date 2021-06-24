Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Shame it didn’t work out’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Cardiff City have confirmed that striker Robert Glatzel has left the club on a permanent basis to join German second-tier side HSV Hamburg.

Glatzel joined Cardiff from Heidenheim in his native Germany back in the summer of 2019 for a reported £5.5million.

However, the striker failed to really settle in the Welsh capital, scoring just 11 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, before spending the second-half of last season on loan with Bundesliga side Mainz.

The 27-year-old has now returned to Germany on a permanent basis, signing a three-year contract with Hamburg, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024.

Reports from German outlet Bild had earlier claimed that Hamburg were in talks to sign Glatzel for a fee of around €500,000.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Glatzel’s departure, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to give their thoughts on the striker’s time in Wales.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Bluebirds supporters had to say.


