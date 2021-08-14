‘Shame’, ‘Injured?’ – Plenty of Millwall fans discuss one man’s absence in starting XI v Blackburn

Millwall have named their starting XI for their Championship clash against Blackburn Rovers today and the absence of Shaun Hutchinson has caused a stir among fans of the south London club.

The Lions welcome Blackburn to the Den for their first home game in front of fans for some time, with Gary Rowett’s side chasing their first win of the season.

Jake Cooper made his first appearance of 2021/22 against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup in midweek and he returns to the starting XI as expected.

However, Millwall are without their skipper with Hutchinson not named in the matchday squad at all.

That means Cooper lines up at centre-back alongside Murray Wallace and Danny Ballard, with Scott Malone and Danny McNamara the wing-backs.

George Evans, George Saville, and Maikel Kieftenbeld start in midfield with Benik Afobe and Jed Wallace ahead of him.

Blackburn took all three points against Swansea on the opening weekend but they’ll be hard-pressed to repeat that feat against a Millwall side that began their campaign with an impressive 1-1 draw away at QPR.

Even so, it seems the absence of Hutchinson has caused a stir among Millwall fans on Twitter…

No Hutch and Lenny dropped 💔 https://t.co/lOZbMgI8RX — Jacob Mackintosh (@JC_Mackintosh) August 14, 2021

Gutted that I’m not there today as having to self isolate but still happy this looks like a decent team. Shame no Hutch to complete the defensive wall but strong midfield #Millwall https://t.co/EV9MkHmDG9 — Jack Clarke (@jack_clarke) August 14, 2021

Where’s hutch? — matt joy (@mattjoyy) August 14, 2021

Where’s hutch — we fear no foe 🧢 (@84Liam) August 14, 2021